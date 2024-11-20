Right to Buy consultation launched

Potential reforms include extending the length of time someone has to be a tenant before they can buy their council home.

At the moment, there is a three-year minimum tenancy period to be eligible to apply under the scheme.

Labour is considering preventing tenants from buying newly built social homes for a given period, and targets to replace all future sales on a one-for-one basis with a social home.

It confirmed that it will not be extending Right to Buy to housing associations because of the cost to the taxpayer and the likely reduction in social housing stock.

It is also proposing to increase the period in which councils can ask for repayment of all or part of the discount received when a property is sold from five years up to 10, as well as making changes to the minimum and maximum discounts that will apply to both houses and flats.