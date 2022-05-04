Right to Buy for housing associations: the main challenges behind extending the policy

Boris Johnson’s government is thinking about extending the Right to Buy

A cynic may look at the timing of the reports on the extension of Right to Buy and say that it is being offered as a vote winner ahead of Thursday’s local election.

The Right to Buy was undoubtedly popular with council housing tenants under Ms Thatcher and the fact that 1.7 million tenants have used it since its inception shows there was a demand for it.

But is that still the case?

In an environment where the cost of living crisis is hitting society in the pocket, and disproportionately affecting those in social housing, do these tenants have the cash to buy out their homes, even with a discount?

Many of those in social housing barely have enough to keep the heating on or feed themselves.

One housing association source says: “Even with a big, hefty discount, I don’t think people are in a position to buy or to take on all the responsibilities of ownership.

“I don’t think the government appreciates just how modest people’s incomes are in social housing.”

The briefing in The Telegraph suggested that the government is looking at allowing tenants to use their housing benefit income to secure mortgages. There are questions around how exactly this will work, and how a benefit that only covers the lowest third of rents will be accepted by the banks.

Mr Lloyd believes it will play out differently compared with how it did in the 1980s and ’90s and said the take-up will not be the same or as easy.

He explains: “First, the population of people in social housing is very different.

“After decades of residualisation, you no longer have these kind of classic ’80s aspirational families who are desperate to own and this is just an opportunity for them to buy the house that they grew up in.

“Allocation policies and the scarcity of social housing mean a lot more vulnerable and poor people are living in social housing unfortunately than [they] did then.”

He adds that far fewer people will be able to utilise the Right to Buy, especially considering house prices are much higher than back then.

“So even with the same level of discounts, it’s still going to cost an awful lot to buy those houses,” Mr Lloyd states.

There is already an indication that the take-up will not be as large as the government expects.

Although not widely known about, some housing association tenants are able to buy their homes at a discount through the Right to Acquire or Social HomeBuy programmes.

The Right to Acquire scheme allows tenants who live in properties that were either built after 1997 through government-funded affordable housing programmes or transferred to a housing association from a council after this date to buy their home at a discount of up to £16,000.

Social HomeBuy is effectively an option for certain housing association or council tenants to buy their own home through shared ownership. Tenants of councils or housing associations that have voluntarily signed up to the scheme can buy a share in their home and pay rental income on the rest.

However, take-up for both of these programmes has been low.

Since 2006-07, only 9,671 housing association tenants have gone down the Right to Acquire route. This is on the decline, with the number of tenants using it in 2020-21 hitting 777, down from 2,080 in 2018-19.

The number of people using Social HomeBuy is even lower, with 691 housing association and council tenants using the scheme since 2006.