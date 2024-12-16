Right to Buy is broken: the case for change

The damage caused by the Right to Buy is immense. We are demanding a radical overhaul, says Nick Atkin, chief executive of Yorkshire Housing #UKhousing

While the scheme initially gave council tenants the chance to own their homes, it has left a legacy of social housing shortages and escalating costs that have only worsened the housing crisis.

As the government consults on potential changes to the Right to Buy scheme, it’s brought into sharp focus how this policy has caused irreparable damage to the UK housing market over the past 44 years. That prompted Yorkshire Housing to publish our white paper that calls for a radical overhaul.

Since its introduction in 1980, over two million social rent homes have been sold. Shockingly, only 2% have been replaced, and 41% of the sold homes are now owned by private landlords.

The result? A severe housing deficit that is deeply felt by the 1.3 million households on housing waiting lists and the 117,450 households living in temporary accommodation.

The losses aren’t just financial, though they are staggering: the erosion of social homes cost the UK economy an estimated £25bn last year. The real cost is felt by the thousands of families left without safe, secure and affordable homes.

Imagine a lifeboat with holes in its bottom. Housing associations and councils are tirelessly bailing water out by building what they can, while councils are forced to sell vital social homes only to rent them back at extortionate costs or rely on temporary housing solutions. The lifeboat is sinking. Without plugging the holes and building a stronger housing system, many will be left without support.

Recent government proposals, including reducing tenant discounts and requiring councils to replace homes one-for-one, are a step forward. But with rising costs for land, labour and materials, as well as changes to building standards, these measures alone won’t be enough.

One of the major issues with the Right to Buy is the severe shortage of social homes it has created. Social housing properties are sold at significant discounts, but replacements aren’t being built fast enough. For every five homes sold, only one is replaced.

“Social housing properties are sold at significant discounts, but replacements aren’t being built fast enough. For every five homes sold, only one is replaced”

This has forced many tenants into the private rental market, where average rents in England are £1,285 per month – much higher than the £457 average for social rents. As a result, more tenants need to draw on benefits to cover their housing costs, further straining public finances.

The scheme is also outdated. While it may have been a good solution in 1980 for helping low-income families achieve homeownership, housing needs have evolved dramatically since then. Today, there are numerous other government programmes that are more effective and better suited to modern housing challenges. Yet the Right to Buy has remained largely unchanged, despite its diminished relevance in the current market.

Additionally, the Right to Buy is often exploited. Instead of supporting tenants, the scheme often benefits family members, private companies and landlords who profit from discounted purchases. Some even target tenants to acquire homes cheaply for resale.

A significant proportion of Right to Buy completions are to tenants in receipt of benefits. There are widespread issues of homes sold under the Right to Buy not being maintained to the same standard as the socially rented homes around them.