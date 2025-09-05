Right to Buy reforms helping to unlock council housebuilding, survey reveals

Previously, councils could only use RTB receipts to contribute towards a maximum of 50% of replacement affordable housing, but last July the government announced that this cap would be removed.

It found that last year’s reforms to the receipts regime had already unlocked schemes for nearly a quarter of local authorities, ranging from small eight-home projects to a 1,100-home development reported by one London borough.

The LGA’s survey of stock-owning councils across the country explores the impact of recent changes to RTB, including greater flexibility on how receipts can be used.

Just under half of councils (44 per cent) had made use of this increase in the maximum permitted contribution, the LGA survey found.

Local authorities also now have the flexibility to combine RTB receipts with developers’ Section 106 contributions, and 38% said they had used or intended to use this flexibility.

Despite the positive reforms, around half of councils (52%) reported that they have not been able to unlock any new schemes yet.

Respondents said that budget constraints on the Housing Revenue Account remained a barrier to the viability of new schemes.

Nevertheless, half of councils surveyed said they were feeling “more positive” about housebuilding following the reforms, which were announced last November’s Autumn Budget.

In addition to changes in how receipts can be used, the government also reduced the discounts available to tenants, making it harder to buy homes.

The new caps on discounts led to a spike in RTB applications as tenants rushed to get discounts before the new rules came into effect on 21 November.