Right to Buy reforms helping to unlock council housebuilding, survey reveals

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government’s shake-up of Right to Buy (RTB) is having a positive impact on council housebuilding and already unlocking new schemes, according to a report by the Local Government Association (LGA).
The LGA’s survey of stock-owning councils across the country explores the impact of recent changes to RTB, including greater flexibility on how receipts can be used.
It found that last year’s reforms to the receipts regime had already unlocked schemes for nearly a quarter of local authorities, ranging from small eight-home projects to a 1,100-home development reported by one London borough.
Previously, councils could only use RTB receipts to contribute towards a maximum of 50% of replacement affordable housing, but last July the government announced that this cap would be removed.
Just under half of councils (44 per cent) had made use of this increase in the maximum permitted contribution, the LGA survey found.
Local authorities also now have the flexibility to combine RTB receipts with developers’ Section 106 contributions, and 38% said they had used or intended to use this flexibility.
Despite the positive reforms, around half of councils (52%) reported that they have not been able to unlock any new schemes yet.
Respondents said that budget constraints on the Housing Revenue Account remained a barrier to the viability of new schemes.
Nevertheless, half of councils surveyed said they were feeling “more positive” about housebuilding following the reforms, which were announced last November’s Autumn Budget.
In addition to changes in how receipts can be used, the government also reduced the discounts available to tenants, making it harder to buy homes.
The new caps on discounts led to a spike in RTB applications as tenants rushed to get discounts before the new rules came into effect on 21 November.
According to the LGA, councils saw a “sharp uptick” during this three-week window, with two-thirds of annual RTB applications for 2024-25 received in this period.
Councils received an average of 354 applications during the three weeks, more than 50 times higher than the average number received over a typical three-week period in the year.
The region with the highest average number of applications was the West Midlands, with 2,432 applications in the 2024-25 financial year. The East Midlands had the lowest average number of applications, with 126.
Richard Clewer, housing and planning spokesperson for the County Councils Network, said: “These reforms are long-term in their focus, so we support both the LGA and District Councils’ Network’s calls to make them permanent, particularly the ability to use 100% of RTB receipts on replacement stock.”
Tom Hunt, chair of the LGA’s inclusive growth committee, said: “This survey shows that despite a short-term spike in applications of council houses, these reforms will have a positive impact for councils over the long term.
“Local government is central to addressing the housing crisis that the country is facing, and these reforms will help councils maintain their existing housing stock, as well as expanding.
Mr Hunt added: “The Right to Buy reforms are a step in the right direction for councils as they seek greater control over their housing stock, but we urge government to go further to ensure that the local government is fully empowered to deliver the homes we desperately need.”
To build on these reforms, the LGA is now calling on the government to remove the time limit on the use of RTB receipts, and for councils to have the ability to set discounts locally.
Recent statistics show that the number of council-owned homes sold in England under RTB rose by 7% last year, with 7,494 homes sold to tenants in the 12 months to March 2025.
In total, more than two million homes have been lost from the public sector since then prime minister Margaret Thatcher brought in the scheme in April 1980.
Among the 223 stock-holding authorities in England, 73 responded to the LGA’s survey – a response rate of 33 per cent.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly council focus round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories