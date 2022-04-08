‘Right to Rent’ shows how little has changed since the Windrush scandal

Then the Court of Appeal agreed that forcing landlords to check migration status has encouraged discrimination. Evidence was presented that many landlords favour tenants with typically ’British’ names, accents and skin colour.

Ms Williams’ first report concluded that the Right to Rent should be part of a full review of the policies that led to the Windrush scandal. But two years later, she criticises the Home Office for being “slow” to evaluate the hostile environment. Having called for a more “compassionate” approach, she finds “limited evidence” that it has been put in place and that change is being introduced in a structured way across the department.

As part of this wider review, the Right to Rent was to have been reassessed by Autumn 2021. Apparently, this review has now taken place but it has not been published. Nor have “external experts” been involved, as Ms Williams said they should.

“If there has been an official review, it should be published”

If anything, the Right to Rent has been made more stringent since Ms Williams started her work, as its full force now applies to European nationals who before 2021 could access rented accommodation much more easily. Now they can only show their status digitally. Many landlords find this unconvincing, which is not surprising as they face hefty penalties if they fail to make proper checks.

The Home Office is being taken to judicial review by the official body monitoring the post-Brexit rights of European nationals living in the UK.

Ms Williams says 13 times in her new report that she is “disappointed” with the Home Office’s response to her review two years ago. She says that promises to transform its culture have been broken. It will soon be a decade since the Right to Rent was first proposed and since the government received the first warnings about its likely consequences.

If there has been an official review, it should be published. We should be able to judge whether lessons have really been learned from the terrible hardships caused to the Windrush generation and others. Doesn’t the damage caused by Right to Rent – as many independent observers believe – far outweigh any benefits?

John Perry, policy advisor, Chartered Institute of Housing