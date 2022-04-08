‘Right to Rent’ shows how little has changed since the Windrush scandal

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A new report has again warned that the government’s Right to Rent policy is causing discrimination against ethnic minority people. An official review of the policy has been carried out, but not published. John Perry says it’s time for the government to act
Has the Home Office learned from the Windrush scandal? Two years ago, it published a report by Wendy Williams describing the damage it had done to the lives of thousands of people who grew up in the UK after coming here as children. Many had lost their homes and jobs, found themselves ineligible for benefits or were refused help when they became homeless.
Calling for “fundamental changes” to the Home Office’s culture, Ms Williams made 30 recommendations, many relating to what the Home Office now calls its “compliant environment”, but is better known as the ‘hostile environment’ because of its deterrent effect on people coming to the UK.
Ms Williams’ latest report marks the Home Office on its progress, and she says the department has only carried out eight of her 30 proposals.
The ‘Right to Rent’ scheme – the document checks on people applying for rented accommodation – was the focus of a 50-page case study in her first report. Ms Williams said the Home Office didn’t properly consider the scheme’s risks for ethnic minority people, as the department went ahead after others pointed out the risks and it ignored the evidence presented to it.
“Evidence was presented that many landlords favour tenants with typically ’British’ names, accents and skin colour”
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) was quoted as having warned the government back in 2013 that document checks would be discriminatory.
The CIH added that many people legitimately living in the UK might not be able to produce the required documents – which is exactly what happened to many of the Windrush victims.
It is not as if there has been no official criticism of the Right to Rent. Back in 2018, the Home Office’s own inspector criticised it for lack of evidence that it was deterring ‘illegal’ immigrants.
A year later, the High Court ruled that Right to Rent causes racism and is unlawful in a case brought by the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.
Then the Court of Appeal agreed that forcing landlords to check migration status has encouraged discrimination. Evidence was presented that many landlords favour tenants with typically ’British’ names, accents and skin colour.
Ms Williams’ first report concluded that the Right to Rent should be part of a full review of the policies that led to the Windrush scandal. But two years later, she criticises the Home Office for being “slow” to evaluate the hostile environment. Having called for a more “compassionate” approach, she finds “limited evidence” that it has been put in place and that change is being introduced in a structured way across the department.
As part of this wider review, the Right to Rent was to have been reassessed by Autumn 2021. Apparently, this review has now taken place but it has not been published. Nor have “external experts” been involved, as Ms Williams said they should.
“If there has been an official review, it should be published”
If anything, the Right to Rent has been made more stringent since Ms Williams started her work, as its full force now applies to European nationals who before 2021 could access rented accommodation much more easily. Now they can only show their status digitally. Many landlords find this unconvincing, which is not surprising as they face hefty penalties if they fail to make proper checks.
The Home Office is being taken to judicial review by the official body monitoring the post-Brexit rights of European nationals living in the UK.
Ms Williams says 13 times in her new report that she is “disappointed” with the Home Office’s response to her review two years ago. She says that promises to transform its culture have been broken. It will soon be a decade since the Right to Rent was first proposed and since the government received the first warnings about its likely consequences.
If there has been an official review, it should be published. We should be able to judge whether lessons have really been learned from the terrible hardships caused to the Windrush generation and others. Doesn’t the damage caused by Right to Rent – as many independent observers believe – far outweigh any benefits?
John Perry, policy advisor, Chartered Institute of Housing
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