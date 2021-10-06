Rise in rough sleeping since 2010 ‘a stain’ on Conservatives’ record, says Jenrick

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The increase in people sleeping rough since 2010 is a “stain” on the Conservative Party’s record, former housing secretary Robert Jenrick has admitted.
Mr Jenrick, who was replaced in his cabinet job by Michael Gove only three weeks ago, made the comments while speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event yesterday.
He said the government should be putting together a strategy as part of the Spending Review to bring rough sleeping down “to at least the levels it was when we came to power in 2010”.
“It is a stain on the record of us as Conservatives that it rose so much,” he added.
“And I would like to think we go into the next general election being [able] to hold our heads up high and say that we have brought it down again, to at least the level in 2010, potentially lower.
“And I think we can do that. I genuinely believe that with a big push with all of government behind us, we can achieve that.
“And it’d be one of the great social ills that we as Conservatives can truly be proud to have tackled.”
According to government statistics, the estimated number of people counted sleeping rough on a single autumn night in England in 2010 was 1,768.
By 2017, that figure had risen to 4,751 – an increase of 169%.
Numbers have reduced again since 2017 – including a 37% year-on-year drop in 2020 largely thanks to the Everyone In scheme during the coronavirus pandemic – but remain 52% higher than in 2010.
Mr Jenrick became housing secretary in July 2019.
The Newark MP’s remarks contrast sharply with his predecessor, James Brokenshire, who in December 2018 said the rise in rough sleeping was not the result of government policy but instead driven by the spread of psychoactive drugs and family breakdowns.
Speaking yesterday, Mr Jenrick said the issue of rough sleeping will stick with him despite his “involuntary sabbatical”.
He added: “I’ve always felt that homelessness and rough sleeping is one of the great social ills and that it is emblematic of a society, of a country, that’s taking the wrong turn, and we should do everything in our power to try to end it.”
The government has committed to ending rough sleeping by the end of the current parliament in 2024, but Mr Jenrick appeared to question whether this would be possible.
While suggesting rough sleeping was a “solvable problem”, he warned of “considerable headwinds”, citing rises in the cost of living.
“And so there’s every reason to believe – and I hope this isn’t the case – but there’s every reason to believe that in fact we’re at the high watermark of what we might achieve if we don’t do something very radical and serious now as a government,” he said.
Along with other panel members, Mr Jenrick said other government departments would need to do more to combat rough sleeping and recognised the importance of longer-term funding.
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