Rise in rough sleeping since 2010 ‘a stain’ on Conservatives’ record, says Jenrick

Mr Jenrick, who was replaced in his cabinet job by Michael Gove only three weeks ago, made the comments while speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event yesterday.

He said the government should be putting together a strategy as part of the Spending Review to bring rough sleeping down “to at least the levels it was when we came to power in 2010”.

“It is a stain on the record of us as Conservatives that it rose so much,” he added.

“And I would like to think we go into the next general election being [able] to hold our heads up high and say that we have brought it down again, to at least the level in 2010, potentially lower.

“And I think we can do that. I genuinely believe that with a big push with all of government behind us, we can achieve that.

“And it’d be one of the great social ills that we as Conservatives can truly be proud to have tackled.”

According to government statistics, the estimated number of people counted sleeping rough on a single autumn night in England in 2010 was 1,768.

By 2017, that figure had risen to 4,751 – an increase of 169%.