Rising costs see number of Scottish SME house builders fall to 20-year low

A new report by industry body Homes for Scotland (HFS) and window manufacturer Velux revealed 125 Scottish firms were building between three and 49 homes per year in 2024.

This is eight fewer than the previous year, and a drop of two-thirds compared with before the 2008 financial crisis, the analysis of new-build sales from the Registers of Scotland shows.

HFS is now calling for SMEs to be exempt from the Building Safety Levy, a planned tax on new homes to fund cladding remediation.