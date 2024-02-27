Rising homelessness in Scotland is forcing councils to break the law ‘on an industrial scale’

Official data released today found that for the sixth-month period between 1 April and 30 September 2023, there were 16,420 households assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness.

This is an increase of 4%, or 627 households, on the same six-month period in 2022.

The data, compiled by Scotland’s chief statistician, revealed that the number of open homelessness applications increased to 30,724 on 30 September 2023.

This is 10% higher compared to 30 September 2022 and the highest since data collection began in 2002.

New homelessness applications during the period rose to 20,144, an increase of 3% on the same six months in the previous year.

On 30 September 2023, there were 15,625 households and 9,860 children in temporary accommodation. These are both increases of 8%, compared with 14,452 households and 9,125 children the same day in 2022.

The statistics also recorded a substantial increase in councils breaking the law by not offering temporary accommodation.