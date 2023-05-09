Rising numbers of landlords profit from substandard exempt accommodation, watchdog warns

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Gaps in data and regulation are allowing increasing numbers of landlords to profit from substandard supported housing, parliament’s spending watchdog has warned.
The National Audit Office (NAO) published a report today into the state of supported housing that claimed vulnerable people “deserve far better”.
Supported housing is provided alongside care or supervision for people including the elderly, those with disabilities and those who have experienced homelessness or abuse.
Some types of supported housing are exempt from locally set caps on housing benefit, which means landlords can charge high rents. A 2022 inquiry by MPs into this exempt accommodation deemed some residents’ experience “beyond disgraceful” and noted “the exploitation of the system by people seeking to make profit”.
Gaps in regulation mean some supported housing providers are receiving less scrutiny, the NAO said.
Additionally, there is no direct regulation of the quality of support offered.
One local authority told MPs in the Levelling Up Housing and Communities Committee that in the 345 supported housing units it inspected between April 2019 and January 2022, it found 323 hazards classed as a serious and immediate risk to a person’s health and safety.
A lack of national central government data on exempt accommodation makes it difficult to assess the scale of the problem, the report added. There is no good data on the numbers of units or people living in supported housing. A government review in 2016 estimated that there were 651,000 supported homes in Great Britain in 2015.
The homelessness charity Crisis estimated that in May 2021 there were 153,701 households in Great Britain in exempt accommodation; a 62% increase from 2016.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) is aware of the limits of available data and has commissioned research to provide an up-to-date understanding of the supported housing sector.
Last year, DLUHC allocated £20m over three years to 26 local authorities to help them improve the quality and value for money of supported housing.
Responsibilities for supported housing are spread across central government. DLUHC is responsible for the supply and quality of supported housing, but housing benefit is set by the Department for Work and Pensions and longevity policies are set by the Department for Health and Social Care. A supported housing programme board was created to co-ordinate work across the three departments.
A private members’ bill aimed at improving supported housing is due to come into force by this summer with government backing. The bill, introduced by Bob Blackman, will develop national standards, require local authorities to review supported housing in their areas, and enable them to create licensing schemes for exempt accommodation.
DLUHC has yet to establish how it will support local authorities to implement these new duties, although it has committed to a full consultation.
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “Better data and regulation can be driving forces behind much-needed improvements in supported housing. Assisting local authorities to ably scrutinise landlords can help raise housing standards for some of the most vulnerable people in our society, who deserve far better.”
Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “We share councils’ concerns about the minority of unscrupulous landlords who exploit the supported housing system for financial gain, leaving people living in poor quality accommodation with inadequate support. It has a detrimental impact on people’s lives and adds cost to the public purse.
“We will continue to support the development of the government’s new Supported Housing Bill to ensure concerns around potential capacity and financial challenges for councils during implementation are addressed.”
Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said: “Vulnerable people deserve to live in housing that meets their needs. But gaps in regulation mean a concerning number live in sub-standard accommodation, at great expense to the taxpayer.
“Government must now capitalise on the work of its Supported Housing Programme Board and provide local authorities with the support they need, starting with meaningful data on the scale of the problem.”
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