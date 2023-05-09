Rising numbers of landlords profit from substandard exempt accommodation, watchdog warns

The National Audit Office (NAO) published a report today into the state of supported housing that claimed vulnerable people “deserve far better”.

Supported housing is provided alongside care or supervision for people including the elderly, those with disabilities and those who have experienced homelessness or abuse.

Some types of supported housing are exempt from locally set caps on housing benefit, which means landlords can charge high rents. A 2022 inquiry by MPs into this exempt accommodation deemed some residents’ experience “beyond disgraceful” and noted “the exploitation of the system by people seeking to make profit”.

Gaps in regulation mean some supported housing providers are receiving less scrutiny, the NAO said.