Riverside appoints joint venture partner for second estate regeneration

Mount Anvil will help deliver the scheme after being selected as the 75,000-home association’s preferred development partner.

The development will be the landlord and developer’s second estate regeneration scheme in the area. The partnership aims to deliver more than 300 new homes within the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

The homes will include new affordable and private properties, in addition to the supply of 72 homes for current residents to replace those in the three existing buildings: Kedge House, Starboard Way and Winch House.