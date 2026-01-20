Riverside CEO Paul Dolan on his plan to build ‘something positive’ after cancer and hopes of gaining a C1 grade



Personal challenge

Mr Dolan was attracted to the “challenge” posed by leading Riverside. Two weeks into the new job, however, he found out he was going to have to deal with a much more personal challenge.

He was out on a meet and greet with staff, and his phone kept ringing. “Somebody was frantically ringing me from a Barnsley number three times,” he says.

The news on the other line was that a medical test had found an abnormality and he needed to come in. “I get the call – being told you need to come in and have a full examination. And from there, boom, bowel cancer.”

More than a year later, Mr Dolan has been through treatment and given the all-clear. “It was quite another sharp introduction [to the job]. One of the executives said to me a number of months ago, ‘Paul, you know, that’s telling you, don’t start another job.’”

“It was a bit of a shock to the system,” he says, with some significant understatement. “Within six or seven weeks, [I had] the seven-hour surgery and then preventive chemo. It was curative surgery, I feel fortunate with that.”

He observes: “One of the things I didn’t realise fully was, until they get the tumour out of you, so they get it on the microscope and do the diagnosis on that, they can’t exactly tell you what the stage is and where you were at. So I had a good outcome to that and just took a step at a time.”

Mr Dolan worked throughout most of this treatment period. “People said, ‘Oh, when did you come back?’ I never really left,” he says with a laugh.

Before he went for the surgery, Mr Dolan had already made a number of changes to the executive team, committee structures and governance.

“There were really low moments that people who have experienced cancer will have had, but I took it really, really pragmatically”

After the surgery, he had a preventative course of chemo for 12 weeks, which he describes as the “hardest bit”. “With that, [I] took it really strictly”; because of the risk of infection, he could not be out and about at work events.

“The infusion was two drugs, and the infusion just knocks you,” he explains. “So after you’d had that, which was every three weeks, for the first two days – so I had it on Friday, Monday, Tuesday – I’d be pretty much wiped out. But after that, you pick stuff up.”

In the middle of all this, he set in motion a new five-year strategy for Riverside. Shortly after his operation, he told the executive team: “I don’t want you to think I’ve had too much anaesthetic, but [I’ve been thinking] about this strategy we need to deploy and simplifying what we’ve got so people understand it.”

That strategy went on to be developed after consultation with staff, residents and other stakeholders. He tasked the team with working out Riverside’s version of the top billing at Glastonbury. “I said, ‘Who’s Arctic Monkeys on the Friday night? Who’s the Coldplay slot on Saturday? And who was doing the Dolly Parton ‘legend’ slot on Sunday?’” The headline acts ended up being “homes, customer, people”.

Mr Dolan kept a video diary during this time, and he has included some excerpts in the launch of the Cook-off for Charity campaign (see below), and shared some raw moments. Now he is most keen to talk about the work he is continuing to do.



“[I was] attending meetings virtually, and board sessions, strategy sessions, and we set a new strategy in that time for the organisation,” he says. “The team was brilliant. The board was fantastic, incredibly supportive. You see the values [of the organisation]. It wasn’t just because I was chief executive. I’ve seen that subsequently. It is a really, really great organisation.”

Did he not consider taking a break from work?

“You never know how this is going to turn out, and there were really low moments that people who have experienced cancer will have had, but I took it really, really pragmatically,” Mr Dolan says. “I have an amazing family, and that is such an important fact. And I think [some] people don’t have that.”

Alongside the support of his wife and two teenage children, he was also driven by a belief in the importance of the work. “We’ve got so many committed colleagues. And you’ve got so many people out there that need… that bit of extra support that we provide through our care and support service, or, just like you’ve seen today, a fantastic new, affordable home that is cheap to heat and is safe and secure. So it’s a really important thing that we do.”