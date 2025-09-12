Riverside prices in £250m bond after almost £1bn in offers

Issued this week, peak demand for the bond resulted in almost £1bn in offers, and it has been priced at 125 basis points over gilts, with a coupon of 6.625%.

The 75,000-home housing association is not the only landlord reporting strong demand during funding rounds.

Last week, Sovereign Network Group raised £250m under its sustainable finance framework, with the housing association also highlighting strong investor demand.

Riverside will use the new funds as capital investment in existing homes. It said it was on course to complete its cladding remediation programme by 2028 and reach an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C for homes by 2030.