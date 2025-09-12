Riverside prices in £250m bond after almost £1bn in offers

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Liverpool-based landlord Riverside has priced a £250m, 25-year bond after an oversubscribed investor round.
Issued this week, peak demand for the bond resulted in almost £1bn in offers, and it has been priced at 125 basis points over gilts, with a coupon of 6.625%.
The 75,000-home housing association is not the only landlord reporting strong demand during funding rounds.
Last week, Sovereign Network Group raised £250m under its sustainable finance framework, with the housing association also highlighting strong investor demand.
Riverside will use the new funds as capital investment in existing homes. It said it was on course to complete its cladding remediation programme by 2028 and reach an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C for homes by 2030.
The chief executive of Riverside said the landlord had “started to turn a corner” after recording a surplus following two years of deficit.
Riverside reported a post-tax surplus of £10m in the year to the end of March 2025, compared with a restated deficit of £15.2m the year before.
In its previous two financial years, Riverside’s bottom line had been affected by taking on financially troubled London landlord One Housing as a subsidiary.
Paul Dolan, chief executive of Riverside, said: “We remain absolutely committed to our core purpose as a social landlord to ensure every single Riverside customer has a safe, warm and decent home, and this investment will help us achieve this.
“We’re extremely pleased we achieved strong investor appetite, reflected in the pricing we achieved, considering the challenges within the operating environment.
“With almost £1bn of offers on the table at the peak and finishing with an orderbook of more than 2.5 times, it’s clear that investors share in our purpose and are placing their trust in us.
“Our 2025 financial results and this investment are a clear demonstration that we have turned a corner and are starting to realise the long-term benefits of our merger with One Housing. We’re committed to continuing to improve our financial capacity in a sustainable and sensible way.”
This latest bond was supported by lenders Barclays and Lloyds as joint bookrunners.
Law firm Devonshires provided Riverside’s legal support, with law firm Addleshaw Goddard supporting the joint bookrunners, bond trustee and security trustee, and property firm JLL valuing the security.
Agency services will be provided by Deutsche Bank, with lender NatWest providing Riverside with some additional interest rate hedging support on this transaction.
Several sector experts spoke to Inside Housing last week about why uncertainty over government policy was spooking financial markets and leaving the sector to find ways to ride out another spike in borrowing costs.
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