Riverside sees surplus soar 70% in latest results

Riverside Housing Association has seen its surplus soar by 70% from £28.8m to £49m as a result of increased social housing rents, the group’s latest financial results have revealed #UKhousing

Social housing lettings formed the bulk of Riverside’s revenues and increased by £15.4m during the year, with turnover from rents, including shared ownership and supported housing, rising from £303.5m in 2019/20 to £318.9m. Losses from voids rose slightly from £5.3m in 2020 to £6.7m.

The results come as Riverside engages in merger talks with fellow housing association One Housing .

The provider, which operates more than 58,000 homes, saw its turnover increase by 5.2% to £374.3m during the year to the end of March 2021.

Total homes under management stood at 58,671 in 2020/21, up marginally from 58,360. New homes built during the financial year dropped slightly from 894 to 766.

Of the 766 new homes built, 357 were deemed affordable, 146 were for shared ownership and 270 were for market sale. A total of 17 homes remained unsold at the end of the financial year, down from 24 at the start of the reporting period.

In the financial statement, Riverside said: “Revenue from social housing lettings increased by £15.4m as a result of additional revenue from stock purchased at the end of 2019/20, and also the impact of the 1% rent increase.

“It was the increase in revenue that was the reason for the increase in both social housing lettings and overall operating margins.

“Surplus from outright sales and shared ownership was £0.4m less than the previous year.”

Operating margin rose by 4.4% to 19.8% in 2021. The operating margin for social housing lettings rose from 12.6% in 2019/20 to 17.5% in the latest financial year, above Riverside’s own target of 14.9%.