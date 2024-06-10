Robbing Peter to pay Paul – learning lessons from past efforts to address the temporary accommodation crisis

A key point with both my time in the private sector leasing scheme and at the Bed & Breakfast Unit was we knew we were not solving or stopping homelessness – we were making it better (or so we hoped) for those enduring it at that time. But ultimately we knew more homes were needed, because unless you have people in large numbers moving out of temporary accommodation and into long-term stable homes, you will never satisfy the needs of the large numbers coming in to the system.

And now, to bring this tale to an end, and back to Stephen Timms – someone with a long and proud track record in support for housing – I was part of the founding team for Local Space in 2006, a new housing association set up in Mr Timms’ back yard in partnership with Newham. The council at the time was the single biggest user of temporary accommodation, and recognised homelessness was not going to be solved in the near future. So why continue to pay money on a three-year cycle to private landlords and agents only to have to renegotiate and increase payments three years later?

But while Local Space did fantastic things to improve quality and provide longer-term stability for homeless households, these were not newly commissioned, newly built homes, increasing the overall housing stock to meet needs. No, instead we did what I seem to have done throughout my housing career: robbed Peter to pay Paul, buying and acquiring the best-quality stock that we could afford on the open market to meet people’s needs – securing them for homeless households, but snatching them away from the mainstream PRS or private home-buyers. “Our much-vaunted incentives or bulk purchase deals are just making that small pond that little bit smaller each time”

Back to social impact investing – something I am engaged in to some degree in my current role at Commonweal Housing. For the most part, it is still like rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic – individual funds and projects will do fantastic stuff securing and acquiring housing for particular client groups. That is genuinely to be applauded but, as I believe to have been the case over much of my career, every success is probably another home that has been made that much harder for other public and social sector colleagues to access for their equally in-need client group.

This is all quite apart from the generation renters – our much-vaunted incentives or bulk purchase deals are just making that small pond that little bit smaller each time. It is important and should not be shunned – any improvements in quality, security or availability for those most in need is a good thing, but such initiatives will never be the solution.

Build more homes, build more socially affordable homes – that is the only solution. Now the general election is upon us, let us hope that simple message comes across over the next few weeks.