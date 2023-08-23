Rochdale Boroughwide Housing appoints first corporate services director

Sandra Coleing, currently assistant chief executive at Stockport Homes Group, will take up the newly created role in October.

RBH, which has around 12,000 homes, said Ms Coleing’s remit will include people, culture and overseeing its governance agenda. She will also be the executive lead for areas including policy and strategy, as well as risk and assurance.

Ms Coleing has spent the past 18 years at Stockport Homes Group. She joined the 12,000-home landlord as director of quality, before becoming director of corporate services in 2013. She took up the role of assistant chief executive in 2017.