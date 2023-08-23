Rochdale Boroughwide Housing appoints first corporate services director

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Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which has been under the spotlight since the Awaab Ishak case last year, has appointed its first director of corporate services.
Sandra Coleing, currently assistant chief executive at Stockport Homes Group, will take up the newly created role in October.
RBH, which has around 12,000 homes, said Ms Coleing’s remit will include people, culture and overseeing its governance agenda. She will also be the executive lead for areas including policy and strategy, as well as risk and assurance.
Ms Coleing has spent the past 18 years at Stockport Homes Group. She joined the 12,000-home landlord as director of quality, before becoming director of corporate services in 2013. She took up the role of assistant chief executive in 2017.
RBH named a new chief executive in June.
Amanda Newton will take over in the autumn from interim boss Yvonne Arrowsmith. Ms Arrowsmith has been overhauling the social landlord since last year, following the inquest into two-year-old Awaab Ishak’s death that found he had died because of a mouldy RBH home.
The landlord, which was deemed non-compliant by the Regulator of Social Housing and to have a culture of “othering” by the Housing Ombudsman, has been following an improvement plan since Ms Arrowsmith joined to replace the sacked Gareth Swarbrick.
Ms Coleing said: “I’m looking forward to leading our corporate services teams to help embed the cultural change that will see us continue to deliver our recovery plan.
“Our focus will be to rebuild the organisation so that we are truly focused on our tenants, the quality of our homes and the value that we bring to the wider community.”
Ms Newton added: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Sandra to RBH. She will be a brilliant addition to our executive team and will play a key role in continuing to deliver our recovery plan, which is already setting the organisation on a path towards a positive future.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from leading a range of corporate and enabling services.
“That experience and drive will help us immensely as we continue to meet the challenges ahead.”
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