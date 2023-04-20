Rochdale Boroughwide Housing appoints new chair amid board shake-up

The representative body of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) appointed Kevin Brady as its new chair amid a shake-up of its board #UKHousing

The appointment comes five months after the inquest into the death of toddler Awaab Ishak concluded he died from prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat.

Mr Brady also sits on Together Housing Group’s board, is a committee member at Yorkshire Housing and a former group board director at Livv Housing.

RBH’s representative body, made up of elected tenants and staff, appointed Mr Brady as chair earlier this week.

In the immediate aftermath of the inquest, Gareth Swarbrick, RBH’s chief executive at the time, refused to resign, and said the board had given him “their full backing and trust to continue to oversee the improvements and changes needed” at the social landlord.

However, RBH announced he had been sacked just two days later, following nationwide pressure.

The housing association appointed Yvonne Arrowsmith as its interim chief executive. She pledged to “prioritise safety” and find a new board chair and members.

In a statement, RBH said Mr Brady, who started in the role on Tuesday, brought a “broad range and depth of experience” in housing, central and local government, and “will play a vital role” as the landlord implemented its recovery plan.

Its recovery includes, among other things, a damp and mould task force and action plan, repairs service and contact centre reviews, as well as a stock-condition survey of all its homes.