Rogue landlords could face £25,000 fine under new private rent ombudsman plan

Alongside measures to scrap Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and limit rent increases to once per year, the formation of a new ombudsman is part of the reforms that are set to bring in the biggest shake-up’s of the private rental market in decades.

All landlords will now be mandated by law to register with a new digital property portal, which, according to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), will provide a single “front door” to help landlords understand and demonstrate compliance with their legal requirements.

The new ombudsman will also have powers to compel landlords to reimburse rent to tenants where the service or standard of a property they provide falls short of the mark.