Rough sleeping falls by 10% in London following introduction of Sadiq Khan’s action plan #UKhousing

Homelessness charity Crisis said the news from London showed how “regional action” could have a positive impact on the issue, but additional national backing is also needed. Despite the 10% drop, rough sleeping figures are still almost 50% up on a decade ago.

As part of mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s pledge to end rough sleeping by 2030, the action plan , published in May 2025, set out proposals to build a new network of Ending Homelessness Hubs, working with boroughs to ensure people don’t have to sleep rough to access services, and putting more support workers and volunteers in community settings, such as day centres or food banks.

Matthew Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said that to have “a real lasting impact and ensure that no one is forced to sleep rough, this [regional action] needs to be backed by concerted political action to tackle the housing crisis at a national level”.

“Over the past decade, unaffordable private rents and a chronic shortage of social housing have caused homelessness to skyrocket across the country,” Mr Downie added.

“Local councils are spending billions of pounds every year on temporary accommodation, which keeps people locked in a cycle of instability.

“The prime minister now has a unique opportunity to pave a new path for fixing this problem by taking an approach that prioritises giving people secure homes over temporary fixes.”

The Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) figures for April-June showed:

1,300 people spent just one night sleeping rough

334 people slept rough for more than one night

51 people were deemed by researchers to be “living on the streets”

More than half of those counted were UK nationals, with people from Romania and Poland making up the next biggest national groups, at 7.5% and 3.5% respectively.