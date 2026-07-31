Rough sleeping falls by 10% in London following introduction of Sadiq Khan’s action plan

The number of rough sleepers in London has fallen by 10% compared to last year, following the introduction of a Mayoral Rough Sleeping Action Plan.
As part of mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s pledge to end rough sleeping by 2030, the action plan, published in May 2025, set out proposals to build a new network of Ending Homelessness Hubs, working with boroughs to ensure people don’t have to sleep rough to access services, and putting more support workers and volunteers in community settings, such as day centres or food banks.
Homelessness charity Crisis said the news from London showed how “regional action” could have a positive impact on the issue, but additional national backing is also needed. Despite the 10% drop, rough sleeping figures are still almost 50% up on a decade ago.
Matthew Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said that to have “a real lasting impact and ensure that no one is forced to sleep rough, this [regional action] needs to be backed by concerted political action to tackle the housing crisis at a national level”.
“Over the past decade, unaffordable private rents and a chronic shortage of social housing have caused homelessness to skyrocket across the country,” Mr Downie added.
“Local councils are spending billions of pounds every year on temporary accommodation, which keeps people locked in a cycle of instability.
“The prime minister now has a unique opportunity to pave a new path for fixing this problem by taking an approach that prioritises giving people secure homes over temporary fixes.”
The Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) figures for April-June showed:
1,300 people spent just one night sleeping rough
334 people slept rough for more than one night
51 people were deemed by researchers to be “living on the streets”
More than half of those counted were UK nationals, with people from Romania and Poland making up the next biggest national groups, at 7.5% and 3.5% respectively.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of national membership body Homeless Link, said London had reached “a seminal moment where real change seems possible”.
“Recent CHAIN reports show that the London mayor’s targeted rough sleeping plan and the immeasurable efforts of local homelessness services are working,” he said.
“Now, with the new prime minister leading a determined national drive to end rough sleeping, and being a keen advocate of devolution, we are optimistic that the tide can be turned, ensuring that everyone has a place to call home and the support they need to keep it.”
New prime minister Andy Burnham pledged £340m to end rough sleeping in his first announcement after gaining power.
Mr Burnham previously pledged to end homelessness during his time as mayor of Greater Manchester and oversaw a reduction of almost two-thirds between 2017 and 2021, although numbers later rebounded.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “The mayor is focused on doing everything he can to get London on a pathway to ending rough sleeping for good by 2030, particularly to tackle longer-term rough sleeping.
“That is why he invested £10m in funding last year – more than any other single investment by a London mayor – developing a new network of Ending Homelessness Hubs and expanding his Homes off the Streets programme.
“He invested another £8m in his budget earlier this year, alongside £36.5m in additional government funding.”
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