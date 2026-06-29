Rough sleeping in England and Wales decriminalised in ‘watershed moment’

From today, rough sleeping and begging will no longer be a crime in England and Wales, in what has been dubbed a “watershed moment” by the chief executive of Crisis.
The government will finally abolish the Vagrancy Act 1824, which was used to arrest 485 people in the 18 months after the current government came into power.
It comes after rough sleeping figures in England rose for the fourth year in a row and reached a new record high for the number of people sleeping on the streets in a single night.
The act forbids people from lodging in “any deserted or unoccupied building, or in the open air, or under a tent, or in any cart or wagon, and not giving a good account of himself”, and can be used to arrest those who are not using nearby shelter that has been offered.
While its use has fallen significantly since its introduction in the late Georgian era, it is still used to move people on instead of tackling the root causes of homelessness.
The previous Conservative government moved to repeal the law four years ago and Labour confirmed it would scrap the act for good in its Crime and Policing Bill last year.
Homelessness charity Crisis, which has campaigned to repeal the act since the 1990s, said axing the law means people experiencing homelessness “can no longer be arrested, fined or face a criminal record for being forced to sleep on the streets”.
A study by the charity in 2017 found the law was used by 27% of 56 councils that used enforcement action to tackle rough sleeping, as well as being used informally to regularly move people on or ban them from certain locations.
Responding to today’s news, Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “This is a watershed moment that marks the end of a deeply cruel policy of criminalising people because they are homeless.”
He said the use of the act’s powers has “pushed people in already vulnerable situations away from support services and into the shadows for fear of being penalised”.
“Now, after decades of charities campaigning alongside politicians, law enforcement and people with lived experience of homelessness, we can come together to celebrate the end of this archaic law,” he added.
Steve Reed, the housing secretary, said that by repealing the act, the government is “shifting from punishment to prevention, alongside our investment to tackle homelessness for good”.
Alison McGovern, homelessness minister, called it a “long-overdue step that reflects a modern understanding of homelessness”.
The move comes half a year after the government unveiled a £3.5bn strategy to halve rough sleeping by 2029 and prevent thousands from becoming homelessness.
It includes a £124m supported housing scheme to help people off the streets and into more stable housing, a legal duty for public bodies to work together to prevent homelessness, and targets for cutting homelessness linked to institutions such as prisons, social care and hospitals.
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