Rough sleeping in London rises by almost a quarter, new figures reveal

Data released by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) has revealed that up to 3,628 people were sleeping rough in London for the three months between July and September this year, which is a rise of 24% from the same period in 2021.

According to homelessness charity Crisis, the increase is being driven by people sleeping rough for the first time, with mounting living costs and a decline in affordable housing possibly contributing to the rise.

The figures revealed that 1,844 people (51%) were sleeping rough for the first time, compared with 35% in the previous year.

The data showed that 625 women were reported to be sleeping rough – up by 25 % on the previous three months.