Rough sleeping in London rises by almost a quarter, new figures reveal

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The number of people sleeping rough in London has jumped by almost a quarter, new figures show.
Data released by the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (CHAIN) has revealed that up to 3,628 people were sleeping rough in London for the three months between July and September this year, which is a rise of 24% from the same period in 2021.
According to homelessness charity Crisis, the increase is being driven by people sleeping rough for the first time, with mounting living costs and a decline in affordable housing possibly contributing to the rise.
The figures revealed that 1,844 people (51%) were sleeping rough for the first time, compared with 35% in the previous year.
The data showed that 625 women were reported to be sleeping rough – up by 25 % on the previous three months.
The number of people seen intermittently sleeping rough was 16% higher than the same time last year.
People deemed to be ‘living on the streets’ has also increased to 481 people – a 13% rise compared with the same time last year.
Responding to the figures, Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “These figures are frightening, and it is disastrous to see the incredible progress made during the pandemic evaporating before our eyes.
“Every case of rough sleeping is a person going through the trauma, danger and despair of life on the streets, and we see every day the severe consequences it has on the rest of people’s lives.”
The increase in the number of people sleeping rough follows on from a report which revealed that 75,000 children in London were stuck in temporary accommodation. A study published by Centre for London in September found that almost six in 10 households in temporary accommodation in England are from the capital.
Mr Downie said Crisis is experiencing a rise in need for its services across the country.
He added: “The government must take decisive action in the autumn statement to invest in housing benefit.
“This will stem the flow of people onto our streets and help people who are homeless to afford a place to live. In the long run, we need a concrete plan that will deliver the social homes we need to finally end homelessness for good. We know what it takes to prevent and end homelessness – there can be no excuse anymore.”
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “This government is providing £2bn over the next three years to tackle homelessness and end rough sleeping. The latest official rough sleeping statistics show that rough sleeping has fallen to an 8-year low and has almost halved since 2017.
"We are also supporting London boroughs and the Greater London Authority with up to £172m from the Rough Sleeping Initiative, which will provide thousands of beds and help individuals find work, manage their finances and access mental and physical health services.”
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