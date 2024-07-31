Rough sleeping in London up by 29%, according to new quarterly figures

The new data found 4,223 people were sleeping rough in London between April and June 2024, an increase of 29% on the same period last year.

It is a record high in a year unaffected by COVID, according to the Combined Homelessness and Information Network (Chain), a multi-agency database.

Even during the pandemic in 2020, the number of people sleeping rough over this period was 4,227 – just four more than this year.

The figure is also slightly up from the January to April figure of 4,118 people.

However, it is still lower than the record set between October and December 2023 of 4,389 people.