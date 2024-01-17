Rough sleeping initiative receives £17m funding boost

The additional funding is a top-up to the government’s three-year rough-sleeping initiative, which has run since 2022.

It will help councils provide more bed spaces and long-term accommodation for people sleeping rough over the winter, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Within the package, £4m was allocated to local authorities facing “the greatest pressures” in rough sleeping in England. Officials added that there was increased demand for off-the-street accommodation during winter.