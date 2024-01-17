Rough sleeping initiative receives £17m funding boost

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The government has allocated an extra £17m to councils to help house rough sleepers.
The additional funding is a top-up to the government’s three-year rough-sleeping initiative, which has run since 2022.
It will help councils provide more bed spaces and long-term accommodation for people sleeping rough over the winter, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.
Within the package, £4m was allocated to local authorities facing “the greatest pressures” in rough sleeping in England. Officials added that there was increased demand for off-the-street accommodation during winter.
Beneficiaries of the top-up include the London boroughs of Hammersmith, Lambeth and Greenwich, which together received £3m. All local authorities in the capital were able to benefit, the DLUHC added.
Nottingham City Council received £400,000 and Bristol City Council £300,000, while Hastings and Eastbourne borough councils received almost £250,000.
The new money brought total funding for the government’s rough-sleeping initiative to £547m, the DLUHC said.
The programme will run until 2025, with the aim of allowing local authorities to take a long-term stance on preventing rough sleeping.
Funding can be used to secure temporary accommodation, help people sustain their tenancies and data-collection.
Since the launch of the initiative, overall rough-sleeping numbers have risen.
Between July and September 2023, 4,068 people were sleeping rough in London, a 12% increase on the same period in 2022.
The government previously increased funding for the initiative, by £34.6m in September 2023, in response to rising numbers.
Earlier this month, the government commissioned the Centre for Homelessness Impact, the charity, to run a £15m programme of trial strategies to tackle rough sleeping and homelessness.
Felicity Buchan, minister for rough sleeping, said: “As the cold weather continues this winter, our mission to help people off the streets is even more urgent.
“We are determined to deliver our manifesto pledge to end rough sleeping and today’s announcement demonstrates our continuing commitment to supporting the most vulnerable in our society with access to a safe and warm home, backed by over £2bn of government funding over three years.”
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