Rough sleeping levels in the UK are “a source of national shame” and must lead to government action, a cross-party group of MPs has said #UKhousing

Rough sleeping is at ‘shocking levels’ and should be ‘source of national shame’, MPs say #UKhousing

Ms Eshalomi revealed the inquiry concluded that the UK is in a rough sleeping emergency, with numbers of people sleeping rough increasing in recent years and those “who previously weren’t at risk” now becoming vulnerable.

“Eradicating the scourge of rough sleeping in our society is very much an achievable goal,” Ms Eshalomi wrote in a letter to Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister and housing secretary, and Rushanara Ali, minister for homelessness.

Florence Eshalomi, chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee, shared the findings of a recent inquiry into rough sleeping and called on the government to fix the crisis.

The HCLG Committee has called on the government to end Section 21 no-fault evictions and the five-week wait for initial Universal Credit payments. It should also look into the potential roll-out of the Housing First scheme more widely after a series of pilots.

Housing First provides immediate housing and open-ended support for rough sleepers. Since 2019, the scheme has been piloted in three locations: Greater Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands. The outcomes of which are here.

The inquiry asked the government to instate longer-term funding streams to tackle rough sleeping, rather than “continuing with the current situation of short-term top-ups during times of the most acute pressure, as with the Rough Sleeping Winter Pressures Funding”.

Plus, the committee raised the lack of accommodation available to house people and councils’ dwindling stock due to Right to Buy, and said funding for supported housing services should be restored.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) said supported housing is “essential” in preventing rough sleeping, but that services have faced “decades of cuts”.

Ms Eshalomi said: “The success of the Everyone In policy during the pandemic shows it’s possible to end rough sleeping. Building more social and genuinely affordable housing will be crucial to any long-term solution, but we must also address the immediate housing need for those who are rough sleeping.”