Roughly 4,000 Afghan evacuees will be in temporary hotels in London over Christmas

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Around 4,000 people who were evacuated from Afghanistan during the summer will be living in temporary hotel accommodation in London over the Christmas period, according to data collected from London boroughs.
London Councils, which represents local authorities in the capital, wants to see “faster progress” on moving Afghan families into permanent accommodation, as the current hotel accommodation is “not suitable”.
According to the UK government, roughly 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by British troops in August this year as the Taliban rapidly seized control of the country.
Many of these people were moved into so-called bridging hotels as local authorities across the UK struggled to source enough appropriate accommodation to house the number of refugees and migrants.
Five months since the evacuation efforts, London Councils has found roughly 4,000 of these individuals are still living in hotels in the capital alone.
Victoria Atkins, the minister for Afghan resettlement, said long-term accommodation has been found for around 4,000 Afghans and that 6,000 children have been placed in school.
Darren Rodwell, deputy chair of London Councils, said local authorities across the country are working “closely with the Home Office and other government departments to ensure Afghan evacuees get the care and the support they need”.
“However, five months on from Operation Pitting [the evacuation], London boroughs want to see faster progress on moving the roughly 4,000 evacuees in the capital into suitable longer-term homes. Hotel accommodation is not suitable for families and local services are struggling to cope with demand,” he added.
Ms Atkins said: “We will continue to work with local authorities and the private rented sector to secure permanent homes for Afghan families so they can settle and integrate into the local community and rebuild their lives.
“To provide long-term security, it is important we take the appropriate time and effort to find families homes that suits their needs, including taking into account family size and any vulnerabilities.”
In October, it emerged that at least 200 families evacuated from Afghanistan had applied to local councils as homeless.
This was largely because the families included British citizens and it was unclear at the time whether these families would receive the same level of support as those who were eligible for the government’s schemes for Afghan citizens.
The government has now confirmed that evacuees who are British nationals will receive the same support as those coming to the UK via the government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, for Afghans who previously worked with the British government, and its Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, for Afghans identified as most at risk under the Taliban.
London Councils welcomed the confirmation, alongside the government’s decision to increase the support offer to Afghans from one year to three years.
However, it warned London boroughs are already facing huge pressures on their housing and local services due to their responsibilities for refugees and asylum seekers living locally.
London boroughs are supporting thousands of asylum seekers in contingency hotels and providing accommodation and support to roughly one third of all unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in England, London Councils said.
Related stories