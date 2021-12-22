Roughly 4,000 Afghan evacuees will be in temporary hotels in London over Christmas

London Councils, which represents local authorities in the capital, wants to see “faster progress” on moving Afghan families into permanent accommodation, as the current hotel accommodation is “not suitable”.

According to the UK government, roughly 15,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan by British troops in August this year as the Taliban rapidly seized control of the country.

Many of these people were moved into so-called bridging hotels as local authorities across the UK struggled to source enough appropriate accommodation to house the number of refugees and migrants.

Five months since the evacuation efforts, London Councils has found roughly 4,000 of these individuals are still living in hotels in the capital alone.

Victoria Atkins, the minister for Afghan resettlement, said long-term accommodation has been found for around 4,000 Afghans and that 6,000 children have been placed in school.