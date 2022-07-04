Roughly 400,000 Londoners on heat networks facing uncapped energy bills, says mayor

The analysis found that social housing residents make up the majority of households attached to heat networks, with some facing bill increases of up to 700%.

Communal heating systems supply heat to multiple homes from a central energy source, removing the need for individual boilers within homes.

Heat networks are becoming an increasingly common form of heating within urban areas, particularly for blocks of flats, and form a key part of the government’s strategy to hit net zero by 2050.

An analysis by the mayor’s office has found that 400,000 Londoners’ homes are currently connected to heat networks.

More than 50% of these homes are social housing, while a further 32% are privately rented, the analysis found.