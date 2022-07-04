Roughly 400,000 Londoners on heat networks facing uncapped energy bills, says mayor

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Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is calling on the government to provide more support to people whose homes are heated by heat networks as a City Hall analysis shows that roughly 400,000 Londonders are currently facing uncapped energy bills.
The analysis found that social housing residents make up the majority of households attached to heat networks, with some facing bill increases of up to 700%.
Communal heating systems supply heat to multiple homes from a central energy source, removing the need for individual boilers within homes.
Heat networks are becoming an increasingly common form of heating within urban areas, particularly for blocks of flats, and form a key part of the government’s strategy to hit net zero by 2050.
An analysis by the mayor’s office has found that 400,000 Londoners’ homes are currently connected to heat networks.
More than 50% of these homes are social housing, while a further 32% are privately rented, the analysis found.
People living in homes heated through communal systems are not protected from the price cap on domestic gas that is regulated by Ofgem, as the gas used to heat their homes is purchased through the uncapped commercial gas market.
Commercial gas prices have risen sharply in recent months, and the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations previously told Inside Housing that they expect to pay roughly 200% more for gas contracts next year.
Stephen Knight, director of Heat Trust, the national consumer protection scheme for heat networks, said the organisation has seen many examples of 300-400% price rises for heat network residents and even some as high as 700%.
He urged the government to “step in to protect these customers and ensure that they don’t suffer disproportionately from the current crisis”.
Mr Khan is proposing that ministers protect residents from the increase in costs by introducing a rebate system that would see the government provide cash to heat network providers if they can demonstrate that the equivalent price of heating charged to customers has exceeded the domestic price cap.
While the scale of rebate would vary per household, City Hall is estimating that such a scheme would cost £100m in London.
Mr Khan said: “All Londoners are feeling the squeeze from the cost of living crisis, but once again it is those in the most precarious financial position who are failing to receive the support they deserve.
“This is a particular issue for Londoners because our city has far more people using communal heating systems than in the rest of the country. All I am asking for is for all Londoners to be treated fairly.
A government spokesperson said: “Our £37bn support package is helping people with the cost of their energy bills, including those on heat networks.
“We will also legislate to regulate the heat networks market in the forthcoming Energy Security Bill, appointing Ofgem as heat networks regulator to ensure consumers are charged a fair price.”
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