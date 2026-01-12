During a Greater London Authority (GLA) budget and performance committee meeting on 6 January, Tom Copley addressed claims made by Tim Craine, a director at property market research firm Molior, that civil servants had “misled” the mayor on affordable housing development.

Mr Copley said the claim was “completely unsubstantiated” and branded it an “outrageous allegation, particularly because it specifically targeted GLA staff”.

London Assembly members Neil Garratt and Lord Bailey of Paddington had written to the GLA’s chief officer, Mary Harpley, in November requesting an investigation into the claims – however, Ms Harpley later denied this request.

In a post on LinkedIn in November, Mr Craine wrote: “Sadiq Khan should be livid: career civil servants misled him about affordable housing development in London.

“In April 2023, the Greater London Authority claimed that 25,658 affordable homes had begun construction the previous year. It also stated that 116,000 affordable homes had started during Sadiq Khan’s tenure as mayor of London. This was not true.”

Mr Craine claimed the GLA had counted housing starts “prematurely”, and as a result of rising interest rates, more expensive construction materials and viability issues, many of those starts “never commenced construction”.

He added: “A journalist told me the embellishment was deliberate and co-ordinated, that in Q1 [of] 2023 the GLA contacted developers, housing associations and local authorities, encouraging them to ‘dig a trench’ and register as many housing starts as possible.

“I have spoken to a number of senior development directors; the journalist is 100% correct. At one site, false hoarding was put up for a visit: Sadiq Khan arrived for a photo, and once he left, the hoarding was taken down.

“Yet some of the developments lacked a fire safety-compliant permission in April 2023... it was impossible for them to be under construction.

“When Sadiq repeated these embellished figures during his successful 2024 election campaign, he unwittingly misled voters.”