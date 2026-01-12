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London’s deputy mayor for housing has strongly denied allegations of housing start figures being “embellished”.
During a Greater London Authority (GLA) budget and performance committee meeting on 6 January, Tom Copley addressed claims made by Tim Craine, a director at property market research firm Molior, that civil servants had “misled” the mayor on affordable housing development.
Mr Copley said the claim was “completely unsubstantiated” and branded it an “outrageous allegation, particularly because it specifically targeted GLA staff”.
London Assembly members Neil Garratt and Lord Bailey of Paddington had written to the GLA’s chief officer, Mary Harpley, in November requesting an investigation into the claims – however, Ms Harpley later denied this request.
In a post on LinkedIn in November, Mr Craine wrote: “Sadiq Khan should be livid: career civil servants misled him about affordable housing development in London.
“In April 2023, the Greater London Authority claimed that 25,658 affordable homes had begun construction the previous year. It also stated that 116,000 affordable homes had started during Sadiq Khan’s tenure as mayor of London. This was not true.”
Mr Craine claimed the GLA had counted housing starts “prematurely”, and as a result of rising interest rates, more expensive construction materials and viability issues, many of those starts “never commenced construction”.
He added: “A journalist told me the embellishment was deliberate and co-ordinated, that in Q1 [of] 2023 the GLA contacted developers, housing associations and local authorities, encouraging them to ‘dig a trench’ and register as many housing starts as possible.
“I have spoken to a number of senior development directors; the journalist is 100% correct. At one site, false hoarding was put up for a visit: Sadiq Khan arrived for a photo, and once he left, the hoarding was taken down.
“Yet some of the developments lacked a fire safety-compliant permission in April 2023... it was impossible for them to be under construction.
“When Sadiq repeated these embellished figures during his successful 2024 election campaign, he unwittingly misled voters.”
When Mr Garratt asked about these claims during the committee meeting on Tuesday, the deputy mayor acknowledged viability issues with sites across London, but denied any deliberate embellishment by GLA staff.
He told the assembly: “I thought it was an outrageous allegation particularly because it specifically targeted GLA staff, it was completely unsubstantiated, it was outrageous to go after GLA staff in that way.
"I often... get approached by delivery partners complaining that we’re not giving them the start on site that they want, and expecting that I will somehow be able to magically intervene and give them the start on site. And that’s absolutely not the case.
“There is an established definition of a start on site which is pretty much the same as Homes England’s definition. I can’t just tell [a member of staff] ‘you need to record a start for this particular scheme’. It was an outrageous allegation and I think I responded to it quite substantially.”
The GLA’s definition of a ‘start on site’ requires that a build contract has been entered into, a build contractor has taken possession of the site and works such as the digging of a trench for foundations have started.
Mr Copley added: “It is not exactly a state secret that there are stalled sites across London. So to give one example, when Henry – just one contractor, Henry – went bust, that affected multiple delivery partners... and that was just one contractor.
“There have been multiple contractors going bust that have affected our programme. So yes, it might be the case that something that has legitimately started on site is not currently continuing to be built out because of factors beyond the mayor or the GLA’s control.
“But it is outrageous, it is absolutely outrageous, for claims like that to be made completely in an unsubstantiated way [and] directed at GLA staff.”
Mr Copley had also denied the claims in a response letter to Mr Garratt and Lord Bailey, dated 2 December, saying he was “happy to confirm that the claim that the Affordable Homes Programme figures being reported by the GLA are inaccurate is untrue”.
He added: “Nor have the figures somehow been inflated. I am happy to be unequivocal that the GLA team did not encourage partners to claim false housing starts or arrange ‘false hoardings’. I can also confirm that I have never asked officers to register housing starts that have not been started.”
In a letter on the same day, Ms Harpley also told Mr Garratt and Lord Bailey that “no concerns” had been raised with her in relation to the “validity” of the figures or the “conduct of GLA staff” responsible for the figures.
On the request to conduct an investigation into the allegations, she said: “I do not intend to do so as your letter does not present evidence to warrant this. However, I want to assure you that if evidence to substantiate these allegations comes to light, I will of course review this position.”
In response to the deputy mayor’s comments this week, Mr Craine wrote: “How can the construction of affordable homes be said to have commenced in Q1 [of] 2023 when, three years later, the sites still have: (1) only outline planning permission; (2) designs that are not compliant with fire-safety regulations; and (3) residents still living in buildings that would need to be demolished before development can take place?
“I understand the GLA’s definition of a ’start’, but most voters do not, and they would have been misled by the 2023 advertisements claiming that construction had begun on 116,000 affordable homes.”
A spokesperson for Sir Sadiq said that GLA statistics on starts and completions of homes by any tenure are “transparent and accurate”.
Housebuilding of all tenures has faced a perfect storm of high interest rates, the rising cost of construction materials, the impact of the pandemic and ongoing consequences of Brexit. The GLA remains committed to supporting as many schemes as possible to remain viable “to deliver more genuinely affordable homes as we continue to build a better, fairer London for everyone”, the assembly added.
During the same committee meeting, the deputy mayor also suggested that developers are continuing to apply with schemes at 35% affordable housing, despite the recently lowered target.
Last October, the government unveiled an ‘emergency package’ of measures to resuscitate housebuilding in the capital, including a new ‘fast-track’ planning route with a target of just 20% affordable homes, rather than the current threshold of 35%.
Mr Copley told London Assembly members: “We fully believe, and I think we’re seeing this, that some developers will still come in at 35% – there are very real incentives for developers to come in at 35%, if they can actually achieve that, in terms of not having any late-stage review.”
He said London is “absolutely in a trough at the moment in terms of starts on site” and that “success in 2026 is we pull ourselves out of that”.
When asked about the likelihood of achieving targets under the current Affordable Homes Programme, Mr Copley admitted that the landscape is “extremely challenging”.
But he said the GLA has “evidence that the situation is significantly improving” with a “huge increase in delivery” since September.
He added: “We fully anticipate that we will get to the midpoint of the target range [between 17,800 and 19,000 starts].”
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