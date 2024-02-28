Rowley warned ‘urgent action’ needed over building inspector crisis

Housing minister Lee Rowley has been warned “urgent action” is needed over the impending building inspector crisis, amid fears construction work could “grind to a halt” #UKhousing

However, concerns have been raised that a “significant number” will miss the deadline, leading to chaos.

Building inspectors have to register with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) by 6 April as part of the Building Safety Act, which was introduced in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Siân Berry, who is currently a member of the London Assembly, has written to housing minister Lee Rowley, calling on him to intervene to stop councils hitting a “cliff edge” and being forced to reduce building inspection services.

Ms Berry, who sits on the London Assembly’s housing committee, said construction industry members in the capital told her of “a risk that either construction will grind to a halt or work will continue without inspection”.

This is “exactly the opposite of what was intended post-Grenfell”, the source is quoted as saying in the letter.

Her source added: “The whole thing is a mess though and looks like a significant number of inspectors are poised to retire/resign in the next six weeks.”

Last week, the leader of Local Authority Building Control (LABC), a membership organisation representing council building-control inspectors, called for a six-month extension to the 6 April deadline, as it was causing a “critical level of stress”.

However, so far neither the government nor the BSR have publicly responded to this plea.

Ms Berry, who was co-leader of the Green Party between 2018 and 2021, also supports the calls for a deadline extension, Inside Housing understands.