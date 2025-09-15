RSH annual review: getting things right comes down to having good governance

Last week, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) released an annual review that looks back on regulatory casework since its inspection programme began in April 2024.

Covering the main themes from RSH’s governance, financial viability and consumer regulation, it provides useful insights for all social landlords to help them to deliver more and better homes for tenants.

Getting things right comes down to having good governance, as well as understanding and managing risk properly.

Ultimately, the test of governance is the extent to which an organisation performs against its purpose and delivers quality outcomes for its stakeholders or beneficiaries.

Social landlords must set a clear strategic direction and align their activities to their intended risk appetite. We want to see how successful they are in delivering these strategic objectives.

What we see through our regulatory casework is that often under-performance is the result of poor governance. Specifically, whether a landlord has the right arrangements in place to gain assurance on their risks and the controls needed to manage them.