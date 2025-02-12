RSH fees rise for second year in a row

In a letter to registered providers today, the RSH explained that the rises for 2025-26 reflect the outcome of the regulator’s statutory consultation on changes to its fees principles.

Larger providers will be charged £9.80 for each social home they provide, up from the £9.28 per home charge announced last year.

Housing associations with fewer than 1,000 homes will be charged a flat annual fee, but this will now be £682.50, up from £650.

Councils owning more than 1,000 homes will see an increase from £6.63 per home to £7.55.