RSH fees rise for third year in a row

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has increased its annual fees paid by landlords for the third year in a row.
In the upcoming financial year, larger private registered providers will pay a per-unit fee of £9.98 annually, up 1.8% from £9.80.
Local authority providers will pay £7.93 per unit in 2026-27, a rise of 5% on the £7.55 fee for the current year.
The RSH implemented new fee principles in 2024 following a consultation, and said these changes were “designed to ensure that fee income fully covers the cost of regulation... while reflecting the benefits registered providers gain from being part of a regulated system”.
In a letter to registered providers this week, the English regulator said small registered providers – meaning those owning fewer than 1,000 homes – will pay a fixed fee of £710. This is a 4% increase on 2025-26, when the fixed fee was £682.50.
Application fees for the coming financial year total £3,270, comprising a preliminary and a detailed stage, which is an increase of 3.8%.
The RSH also said that where providers are in group structures with a parent, a single fee at the group parent level is charged.
Its guidance said: “Group structures owning 1,000 units or more in aggregate are charged on a per-unit basis. As such, the numbers of units of each private registered provider in the group are aggregated to determine a single fee.”
The RSH explained that it has accounted for statutory notifications of group changes since 31 March 2025 in determining its fees.
In the letter to providers, Jonathan Walters, RSH deputy chief executive, said: “We are committed to being transparent and accountable in how we use our funding.
“Our corporate plan sets out our priorities and how we plan to use the resources available to us. We then report on how that funding has been used in our Annual Report and Accounts.
“We work with the Fees and Resources Advisory Panel, which brings together representatives from across the sector to inform our approach to fee-charging and how we use fee income.”
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