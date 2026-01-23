RSH fees rise for third year in a row

In the upcoming financial year, larger private registered providers will pay a per-unit fee of £9.98 annually, up 1.8% from £9.80.

Local authority providers will pay £7.93 per unit in 2026-27, a rise of 5% on the £7.55 fee for the current year.

The RSH implemented new fee principles in 2024 following a consultation, and said these changes were “designed to ensure that fee income fully covers the cost of regulation... while reflecting the benefits registered providers gain from being part of a regulated system”.