The English regulator has found serious failings at a landlord amid concerns it is falsely claiming to provide supported housing and charging local authorities for it.
A first-tier tribunal found that Aves Housing was claiming housing benefit from councils for exempt accommodation despite its tenants not needing support and not receiving it.
Following its own investigation, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found Aves non-compliant with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the Rent Standard.
Aves claims to provide supported social housing in London, leasing the homes and providing tenant services alongside a third party that owns many of them.
However, eight London boroughs took Aves to the tribunal to stop almost all payments due to concerns that the housing is not exempt accommodation and there was no entitlement to housing benefit.
The tribunal found that Aves made substantial profits for a third party that had control over its operations and overcharged for services. It also found that the tenants did not need support or were not provided with support as claimed.
Alongside this, licence agreements had “taken advantage” of housing benefit rules that allow for enhanced payments, the RSH said.
Aves failed to self-refer to the RSH following the tribunal judgement.
The regulator found “fundamental” failings in the way Aves is run, and has concerns that it has given up control of its business and is not operating as a genuine not-for-profit.
It found that Aves has not shown that its board has enough skill, capacity and independence to manage its affairs. Aves has also not shown that it can manage material financial risks, the RSH found, while it has relied on housing benefits and higher rates of rent as its main income.
This has now reduced significantly following action taken by local authorities to stop payments, the regulator said.
Aves has also failed to show that its rents are set in a way that meets the RSH’s Rent Standard and that they are below market rate.
The RSH said it will work “intensively” with Aves, but that the information provided so far has been “inconsistent and contradictory”. It will review all options, including the use of enforcement powers.
Jonathan Walters, chief executive of RSH, said: “Supported accommodation is vital to serve some of the most vulnerable people in society.
“We will absolutely not tolerate cases where social landlords misrepresent their status as not-for-profit to take advantage of enhanced housing benefit payments, or charge higher rents when they are not justified.
“We have serious concerns about Aves’ ability to solve these issues. Our scrutiny will remain intensive and, if Aves cannot or will not put things right, we will consider using our regulatory and enforcement powers.
“We continue to work with local authorities and other public bodies to ensure that social landlords meet their responsibilities.”
The regulator also published a regulatory judgement for small landlord YMCA Thames Gateway (YMCA TG) following an investigation.
It found that the landlord, which owns 322 homes and manages 143 homes on behalf of other organisations across London, Essex and Kent, does not have an up-to-date understanding of the condition of tenants’ housing.
It also cannot show that it meets all legal health and safety requirements, or that it is providing an effective repairs service.
The regulator found that YMCA TG has not effectively managed its risks, which has led to a “significant deterioration” in liquidity and a failure to ensure covenant compliance.
While YMCA TG has managed its position with funders, it has placed its social homes at risk, the RSH said.
It acknowledged that the landlord’s board has been taking steps to address its “acute” viability position and is working positively with the RSH.
Mark Johnston-Wood, interim chair at YMCA TG, said: “The board fully accepts the findings of the regulator and is determined to address every issue identified.
“While the judgement highlights serious historical weaknesses, it also reflects the extensive work already undertaken to stabilise the organisation and create a sustainable future.
“Our focus remains firmly on protecting homes, supporting tenants, safeguarding services and ensuring YMCA Thames Gateway has a strong long-term future.
“We have already delivered substantial improvements and have clear plans in place to complete the remaining actions.”
The regulator also published a further 18 judgements.
BPHA, Derby City Council, Eastlight Community Homes, Folkestone and Hythe District Council, Magenta Living, Sparrow Shared Ownership and Vico Homes all received a C1 consumer grade.
Bassetlaw District Council, Durham Aged Mineworkers’ Homes Association, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, English Rural Housing Association, Local Space, Newark and Sherwood District Council, South Kesteven District Council and Stoke-on-Trent City Council all received a consumer grade of C2.
BPHA retained its G1 and V1 grades. Durham Ages Mineworkers’ Homes received a downgrade to G2 and retained its V1 grade.
Delta Housing received interim grades of G1 and V2. English Rural was graded G1/V1, as were Local Space and Sparrow. Magenta Living was given a G1/V2 grading, as were Vico Homes, Sage Homes and Sage Rented.
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