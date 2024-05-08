RSH hikes fees by over 70% per social home to deliver expanded role

From 1 July, the English regulator will charge larger providers £9.28 for each social home they provide, a 72% rise on the current rate of £5.40 per home.

Housing associations with fewer than 1,000 homes will continue to be charged a flat annual fee, but this will now be £650 – more than double the current rate of £300.

The RSH will start charging fees to councils owning more than 1,000 homes for the first time, at £6.63 per home.