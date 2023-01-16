RSH hits exempt accommodation provider with enforcement notice over ‘unacceptable’ failures

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
An exempt accommodation provider in the North West has been hit with a rare enforcement notice by the English regulator in a “serious and recurrent case” of non-compliance, including conflicts of interest.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has ordered Bolton-based My Space Housing Solutions to take a series of immediate actions, including appointing a new independent board within two months and a new finance director within 28 days.
The landlord, which manages more than 1,200 supported housing units, has also been told to write to all local councils it provides accommodation to, informing them My Space has concluded that it “does not provide specialised supported housing for the majority of its tenants”.
The RSH’s action comes after the provider “continuously” failed to addressed governance issues, including potential conflicts of interest with a connected property developer.
“It has also failed to provide assurance on its ability to meet its financial obligations,” said Harold Brown, senior assistant director for enforcement and investigations at the RSH.
Mr Brown added: “This is unacceptable. My Space and its new board must act immediately to put things right and if necessary we will use further powers against it if it fails to do so.”
The RSH’s notice also said My Space must engage with the regulator before it makes any new material property transactions or material changes to the organisation.
In a statement posted on its website, My Space said that it accepts the regulator’s reasons for its decision and that it is “committed to undertaking a comprehensive review of its compliance”.
It added: “A robust action plan has been developed to ensure that the direction under the notice is complied with and the charity is well underway with finalising these actions to ensure that the concerns of the regulator can be resolved.”
The enforcement notice follows the regulator’s decision in December to downgrade My Space’s already non-compliant viability and governance grades to the lowest possible levels.
In its December judgement, the regulator said that My Space has continuously failed to address its non-compliance with its standards, mismanaged its affairs, and failed to protect the interests of its tenants.
In addition to concerns over governance, the RSH said that My Space has been unable to provide assurance that it is solvent, and appears to be entirely reliant on financial support from third parties to continue trading.
The landlord was first found non-compliant with the RSH’s economic standards in December 2020.
Last October the Charity Commission announced that it had opened a statutory inquiry into My Space over “potential conflicts of interest and possible mismanagement of funds”.
The commission had examined My Space Housing Solutions’ records and found that £1m of funds had been paid to nine serving trustees since 2015.
In a statement at the time My Space, a registered charity, insisted there was “no malice” in the payments made to trustees, which were “appropriately recorded” and disclosed to its auditors.
My Space has more than 1,500 tenants and has grown rapidly since it was established in 2012. As an exempt accommodation provider it offers supported housing for those with few other options, such as rough sleepers, refugees and prison leavers.
Because exempt accommodation landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and providers can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.
The RSH’s enforcement notice also orders My Space to commission immediate advice on its ability to trade solvently and submit this advice to the regulator within 14 days.
The landlord has also been told to commission immediate advice on its rent compliance position and submit an action plan to address this, including outlining its compliance with the definition of social housing.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories