RSH hits exempt accommodation provider with enforcement notice over ‘unacceptable’ failures

An exempt accommodation provider in the North West has been hit with a rare enforcement notice by the English regulator in a “serious and recurrent case” of non-compliance, including conflicts of interest #UKhousing

The RSH’s action comes after the provider “continuously” failed to addressed governance issues, including potential conflicts of interest with a connected property developer.

The landlord, which manages more than 1,200 supported housing units, has also been told to write to all local councils it provides accommodation to, informing them My Space has concluded that it “does not provide specialised supported housing for the majority of its tenants”.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has ordered Bolton-based My Space Housing Solutions to take a series of immediate actions, including appointing a new independent board within two months and a new finance director within 28 days.

“It has also failed to provide assurance on its ability to meet its financial obligations,” said Harold Brown, senior assistant director for enforcement and investigations at the RSH.

Mr Brown added: “This is unacceptable. My Space and its new board must act immediately to put things right and if necessary we will use further powers against it if it fails to do so.”

The RSH’s notice also said My Space must engage with the regulator before it makes any new material property transactions or material changes to the organisation.

In a statement posted on its website, My Space said that it accepts the regulator’s reasons for its decision and that it is “committed to undertaking a comprehensive review of its compliance”.

It added: “A robust action plan has been developed to ensure that the direction under the notice is complied with and the charity is well underway with finalising these actions to ensure that the concerns of the regulator can be resolved.”

The enforcement notice follows the regulator’s decision in December to downgrade My Space’s already non-compliant viability and governance grades to the lowest possible levels.

In its December judgement, the regulator said that My Space has continuously failed to address its non-compliance with its standards, mismanaged its affairs, and failed to protect the interests of its tenants.