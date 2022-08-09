RSH investigates Cheshire-based for-profit that provides homes for Armed Forces personnel and key workers

The English regulator said in a notice that it is investigating a matter “which may impact on Auxesia Homes Limited’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.

The standard concerns how well organisations are run and whether they are financially viable.

Auxesia is based in Knutsford, Cheshire, and owns and manages less than 1,000 homes. As a result of this, it does not have a published regulatory or grading judgement, under the RSH’s rules.

The landlord’s website said it aims to provide 1,000 new build affordable homes – including rental, rent-to-buy and shared ownership units – across the North West, Yorkshire and North Midlands by 2024.