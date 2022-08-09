RSH investigates Cheshire-based for-profit that provides homes for Armed Forces personnel and key workers

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has placed Auxesia Homes, a for-profit provider specialising in housing for Armed Forces personnel and NHS and emergency services staff, on its gradings under review list.
The English regulator said in a notice that it is investigating a matter “which may impact on Auxesia Homes Limited’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.
The standard concerns how well organisations are run and whether they are financially viable.
Auxesia is based in Knutsford, Cheshire, and owns and manages less than 1,000 homes. As a result of this, it does not have a published regulatory or grading judgement, under the RSH’s rules.
The landlord’s website said it aims to provide 1,000 new build affordable homes – including rental, rent-to-buy and shared ownership units – across the North West, Yorkshire and North Midlands by 2024.
“We passionately believe our primary client group, being former and current Armed Forces, NHS and emergency service personnel, deserve to be given the highest priority in securing high-quality affordable homes,” it said.
Auxesia’s most recent accounts document showed it owns 88 properties, 52 shared ownership and 36 “affordable rental”, with a stated pipeline of 464.
The accounts, made up to the year ending September 2021, also stated that the provider had undertaken “a full self-assessment against the regulatory standards”.
"The board noted that the company is compliant with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the other regulatory standards,” the accounts document said.
"The company continues to adapt and improve its operational practices to ensure that it remains compliant with the standards, as well as increase its efficiency as an organisation,” it added.
The document said that in April 2021, Auxesia appointed Bath-based Touchstone Property Management, which is part of the Places for People group, to manage its portfolio.
It added that Auxesia retains responsibility for tenant selection, including taking nominations from local authorities.
Inside Housing has asked Auxesia for further comment on the RSH’s investigation.
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