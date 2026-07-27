The regulator has extended the appointments for a further three months while it mulls over de-registration to “ensure tenants’ interests are protected as far as possible”.

The RSH also found that Easy has “failed to demonstrate” that it has effective governance and probity arrangements or an “appropriate, robust and prudent” business planning framework.

It found that the landlord is not managing its affairs with the “appropriate level of skill, independence and foresight” and has not demonstrated that it is managing its resources effectively to “maintain viability and ensure social homes are not put at undue risk”.

The regulator concluded that Easy has failed to ensure its rents are set appropriately to meet the Rent Standard, or that rents meet the definition of social housing.

From here, Easy can make representations to the regulator ahead of it making a final decision.

Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said: “Being a registered social landlord comes with responsibilities.

“We expect landlords to take prompt and effective action when we identify failings, but Easy has failed to address its issues or work constructively with us, despite us using our enforcement powers.

“We are concerned that Easy does not have a credible route to resolving these serious issues and, as a result, we are now considering compulsory de-registration.”

Easy has been contacted for comment.