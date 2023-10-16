RSH places London landlord on gradings under review list

In a regulatory notice on Friday, the RSH announced that it was investigating Origin Housing on matters that may affect its compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

It comes after the English regulator completed an in-depth assessment (IDA) into the landlord, which owns and manages 7,000 homes across London and Hertfordshire.

The RSH said it was “currently investigating a matter which may impact on Origin Housing Limited’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard”.