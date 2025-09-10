RSH plans external review to assess impact of new regime

The evaluation will take place over the four-year inspection cycle and be carried out by “someone external” to “try and bring in a degree of independence”, a housing conference heard yesterday.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, told delegates at the Housing Community Summit that it was currently designing the impact assessment.

The review will look at how the new regime is bedding in, how it is driving improvements at organisations and the impact for tenants. The regulator will also use it to assess where any changes need to be made.