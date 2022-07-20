RSH provides no ‘convincing evidence’ that Clarion did not breach standards on Eastfields Estate, MPs say

In its first report on its inquiry into the regulation of social housing, the committee concluded that Clarion’s handling of conditions on the estate in Merton, south London, did constitute a systemic failure, despite the English regulator’s conclusion to the contrary.

Clarion, which owns and manages around 125,000 homes across the country, referred itself to the RSH after an ITV News report in June 2021 revealed the terrible conditions on the Eastfields Estate, including widespread disrepair and vermin infestations.

In many cases, residents had to wait long periods for issues to be rectified by the landlord, including one family who had lived for eight months without lights on the top floor of their home.

At the time, the landlord apologised to residents and admitted that its service “had not been to the standard that we would like”.

The regulator investigated Clarion, but said it “did not find evidence of systemic or organisational failure which indicates a breach of the consumer standards”.

However, the LUHC Committee has disagreed with this finding.