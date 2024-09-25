RSH publishes consumer standard judgements for eight landlords

Dan Swords, leader of Harlow Council, said: “On nearly every tenant satisfaction measure, Harlow performed well, although we are taking clear steps to drive improvement across the board. However, on one measure – the number of fire risk assessments that had been carried out in our flat blocks – we performed very badly.

“This historic issue has not been dealt with well or quickly enough by the council. For several years, we have not carried out enough fire risk assessments and that is why this moment will be a very clear turning point.

“We are already working closely with the regulator to make specific improvements against these new requirements, and we are making rapid progress to that effect.

“We will also bring forward an action plan which will be considered by the cabinet at the very first opportunity to ensure we are taking every step necessary to right this historic failure.

“I am absolutely confident that as a result of the actions we have already put in place and those which are to be considered by the cabinet, we will resolve this issue and at the next round of review, the council will not be in a C3 position.”

Mervyn Jones, chair of ISHA, said: “ISHA was deeply saddened to discover it was the victim of collusive fraud between some of its staff and a contractor. Notoriously difficult to spot, this fraud showed a weakness in our management of bulk refuse, which we have now addressed.

“We are confident that the additional controls we have put in place have been effective and we will continue to review and refine them. We look forward to demonstrating as soon as possible that we meet the highest standards of governance, and stewardship of the assets we hold in trust for the communities we serve.

“A forensic examination of service charges has determined there was minimal impact to a limited number of our residents and we are refunding relevant costs in full.”

Steven Dennis, chief executive of Saxon Weald, said: “We are pleased with our regulatory judgement, which reflects our effective governance, sound financial management and customer-focused approach.

“We acknowledge that we have areas for improvement, and have solid plans in place to address these. In many cases, we have made good progress in the short time since our inspection was completed.

“We look forward to continued engagement with the regulator, and aspire to achieving C1 levels of assurance in the near future.”

Anthony Duerden, chief executive of Calico, said: “We are reassured that we remain compliant with regards to our governance, and that we already had robust plans in place for all the issues raised.

“While we are disappointed to be rated as G2, we recognise that there is clearly still work to do to in providing all the reassurance the regulator seeks for us to be a G1 organisation, particularly around our wider group services, how this best meets the needs of our customers and operating environment, and the continued investment in the quality of our properties.

“In coming months, we are confident that we will demonstrate that we are well-led, responding effectively to challenging local needs through close partnership working, and, in doing so, delivering the right outcomes for our customers and communities.”

Andrew Smith, chief executive of Havebury Housing Partnership, said: “We’re delighted that the Regulator of Social Housing has recognised the strength of our governance and financial performance, with our continued investment in our existing homes and our ambitious programme to deliver around 210 new homes a year.

“They also recognised how we engage with our residents, understand their needs and work with them when things go wrong to put it right and learn.”

Alison Dean, chief executive of Great Places, said: “We are pleased to retain our G1/V2 gradings, which are important to our continued growth and for delivering great services to our customers.

“Preparing for the new approach to consumer regulation has given us the opportunity to reflect on where we can make improvements. We have already taken steps towards this by including planned improvements in our recently launched three-year corporate plan.”

Charlie Norman, chief executive of Mosscare St Vincent’s, said: “The inspection process including new consumer standards is so important in ensuring quality homes and respectful services for social housing customers.

“We very much welcomed working with the inspection team and the positive feedback we received on customer safety, governance, financial viability, customer voice and meeting so many of the expectations set out within the new consumer standards. It is important to continue to focus on this.

“We are pleased to have retained the G1 and V2 gradings which demonstrate compliant governance and financial stability, and we will continue to work with our customers to design and provide truly inclusive services that meet all regulatory expectations, including the consumer standards.”

Boris Worrall, chief executive of Rooftop Housing Group, said: “We are pleased that following a recent inspection by the Regulator of Social Housing, we have retained the top rating of G1 for governance, and the compliant financial rating of V2 for viability.

“A compliant C2 rating under the new consumer standards has identified areas for improvement which we are committed to addressing. In particular, we will continue to focus on reducing waiting times for repairs and improving complaints handling.

“We also look forward to developing the work we are doing to expand the opportunities for our customers to influence how we deliver services.”

Bolton at Home has been approached for comment.