RSH quarterly survey: eight providers account for a third of development spend as for-profit activity increases

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said today that development spending was concentrated among a small number of providers in its survey of private registered providers’ financial health.

The report, covering the period from 1 April to 30 June, said the eight providers represented a third of the £3.5bn spent on development in the quarter.

This figure was slightly above the three-year quarterly average of £3.4bn, but the RSH added that this had been driven by a new submitter of data.