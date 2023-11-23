Interest cover has reduced for the second quarter in a row due to significant spending on repairs and maintenance, according to the English regulator #UKhousing

At the same time, the RSH said that landlords are grappling with significant external economic pressures that include higher inflation and borrowing costs, as well as ongoing supply chain issues.

On repairs and maintenance, total revenue spend reached £1.2bn between July and September, which was 5% higher than forecast.

The Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest quarterly survey of the sector’s financial health shows that providers are continuing to make record investment in new and existing homes, with damp and mould a priority.

Consequently, annual interest cover decreased again. Excluding all sales, rolling 12-month cash interest cover was 74%, compared to 78% in the previous quarter, which was then the lowest level on record.

Providers forecast that interest cover will increase slightly to 76% over the next year. Despite this pressure, the RSH said it “continues to have assurance that the vast majority of PRPs are managing their lender interest cover positions”.

The latest report is based on the regulatory returns of 204 registered providers that own or manage more than 1,000 homes.

Despite the challenges, there was spending of £3.7bn on new development in the quarter. This was higher than the previous quarter but 18% below forecast.

Landlords put this down to operational delivery issues, as well as contractor insolvencies.

The sector’s total agreed borrowing facilities increased by £1.4bn in the quarter, reaching a total of £125.3bn.