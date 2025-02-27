RSH quarterly survey: investment in development increases but planned spend drops 5%

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Housing providers spent 21.9% more on building and acquiring new homes compared with the previous quarter’s forecast, but planned spend is now at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.
According to the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest quarterly survey, providers invested £3.9bn on building and acquiring new homes between 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.
This figure was above the average expenditure of £3.4bn per quarter over the past three years.
But year on year, the total development spend dropped by £900m to £13.7bn in the 12 months to December 2024.
Planned spending on development for the next 12 months is projected to decrease by 5%, falling to £14.8bn. Of this, £10.5bn is already committed, marking a slight decrease compared with last year’s £10.9bn.
The English regulator said the pipeline decrease was found mainly among the largest providers in the sector.
“Of the 17 providers with more than 40,000 social homes, 12 have scaled back their forecast expenditure over the next year, accounting for 65% of the overall reduction,” it said.
The report said that while landlords are investing “record amounts in new and existing stock”, development spend may have “peaked”.
Repairs and maintenance spend reached £2.3bn in the quarter, while during the year to December 2024, the sector spent £8.7bn. The spend for 2025 is projected to reach £9.8bn.
“Higher repairs and maintenance costs have resulted in net operating cashflows alone being insufficient to fund increasing net interest payments, with an average cash shortfall of £191m per quarter experienced in the year to December 2024,” the report said.
Lending remained “robust”, the RSH said, with £2.6bn of new financing arranged in the quarter by 35 providers.
Yet, the amount of undrawn facilities available reduced and cash balances are still at “historically low levels”, dropping by £100m during the quarter to £3.9bn.
The aggregate cash interest cover (excluding sales) stood at 82% for the 12 months to December 2024, down from 85% in the previous quarter.
Performance across the sector is varied in this respect, the report added. The median interest cover for the same period was 102%, while the upper quartile was 140%.
Forecasts showed that a further deterioration to 68% on average over the next 12 months is expected.
The RSH noted the sector collectively has enough cash and undrawn facilities to cover expected interest costs, loan repayments and developments over the next year, with the total standing at £33.4bn.
The regulator said it is continuing “to monitor and engage with landlords, particularly those that have a reliance on sales to support their cashflows”.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “The sector is building substantial numbers of new homes for the future, with actual and forecast development spend close to pre-pandemic levels.
“That said, there has been a drop in forecast development spend as landlords continue to invest record amounts on existing stock, including on vital work to improve fire safety and damp and mould.”
The RSH’s quarterly survey for June to September 2024 revealed that planned spend on development had fallen by 3%.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories