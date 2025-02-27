RSH quarterly survey: investment in development increases but planned spend drops 5%

Housing providers spent 21.9% more on building and acquiring new homes, but planned spend is now at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic #UKhousing

But year on year, the total development spend dropped by £900m to £13.7bn in the 12 months to December 2024.

This figure was above the average expenditure of £3.4bn per quarter over the past three years.

According to the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) latest quarterly survey, providers invested £3.9bn on building and acquiring new homes between 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024.

Planned spending on development for the next 12 months is projected to decrease by 5%, falling to £14.8bn. Of this, £10.5bn is already committed, marking a slight decrease compared with last year’s £10.9bn.

The English regulator said the pipeline decrease was found mainly among the largest providers in the sector.

“Of the 17 providers with more than 40,000 social homes, 12 have scaled back their forecast expenditure over the next year, accounting for 65% of the overall reduction,” it said.

The report said that while landlords are investing “record amounts in new and existing stock”, development spend may have “peaked”.

Repairs and maintenance spend reached £2.3bn in the quarter, while during the year to December 2024, the sector spent £8.7bn. The spend for 2025 is projected to reach £9.8bn.

“Higher repairs and maintenance costs have resulted in net operating cashflows alone being insufficient to fund increasing net interest payments, with an average cash shortfall of £191m per quarter experienced in the year to December 2024,” the report said.

Lending remained “robust”, the RSH said, with £2.6bn of new financing arranged in the quarter by 35 providers.