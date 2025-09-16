RSH quarterly survey: landlords invest ‘significantly’ in existing homes but development spend falls

Housing providers are spending heavily on existing stock but investment in new homes has fallen, according to the English regulator’s quarterly survey #UKhousing

In contrast, landlords spent £13.6bn on the acquisition and development of housing properties, which was a slight decrease on the £14.2bn in the year before.

The sector predicts this will rise again to £10.3bn next year, a 3% increase on the £9.9bn in the 12-month forecast made back in March.

The English regulator’s report recorded a spend of £9.1bn on repairs and maintenance over the 12 months till June 2025, up on £8.2bn in the previous year.

Yet the RSH survey, which covers the three-month period between April and June 2025, said landlords are “still building new homes” and the 12-month forecast development spend is in line with the previous quarter at £14.8bn.

The regulator said many landlords are still in the process of updating development projections and budgets following the Spending Review in June, which included confirmation of the 10-year £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme.

Total affordable homeownership (AHO) units in the pipeline have reduced by 4%, while uncommitted homes remain at the lowest amount recorded since data was first collected in 2015.

Sales have fallen in the quarter, with AHO sales the lowest in five years and market sales the lowest ever recorded.

AHO sales were 28% lower than in the previous quarter and 19% below the three-year average, while the margin on AHO sales stood at 13.5% in the quarter – the lowest level recorded in 13 years.