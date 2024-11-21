RSH quarterly survey: planned spend on development down 3%

According to the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH)’s latest quarterly survey, forecasts have reduced by 3%, with 45% of providers having increased forecasts since quarter one and 49% reducing forecasts.

Of the projected spend, 23% is attributable to six providers, each of which is forecasting over £400m expenditure over the next 12 months.

For-profit providers account for £0.7bn of the overall forecast or 5% of the total.

Between June and September, providers spent £3.2bn on building and acquiring new homes, down from £3.5bn in the previous quarter.