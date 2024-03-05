RSH quarterly survey: spending on new and existing homes up as interest cover falls to new record low

Today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) revealed that annual aggregate cash interest cover (excluding all sales) fell to 71%, although it is expected to rise slightly to 80% over the next year.

The results are part of the RSH’s latest quarterly survey of private registered providers’ financial health, and are largely in line with the trend seen in previous quarters.

The report, which covers the period 1 October to 31 December 2023, showed that total repairs and maintenance spend in the quarter reached £2bn, up slightly from £1.9bn in the previous quarter.

Although expenditure is at record levels, 56% of providers experienced delays or made changes to repairs and maintenance programmes during the quarter.