RSH reveals 19 housing associations hit by financial viability downgrades

Although all 27 providers whose results were published still comply with the financial viability standard, 19 have been regraded from V1 to V2 amid “significant economic challenges”.

Some of the largest housing associations – including Clarion, Places for People and L&Q – were downgraded.

A V2 grade means that the provider has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of risks, but these need to be managed to ensure continued financial stability.

The providers who retained their V1 grades are Abri, Anchor Hanover, Curo, Manningham, Walsall and Worthing Homes.

Two housing associations, Hyde and Wandle, retained their V2 grades.