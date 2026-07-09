RSH reveals new STAIRs and competence requirements will come into force in October under revised standards

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) plans to introduce a separate Competence and Conduct (C&C) Standard, alongside new Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).
These revisions by the RSH will come in under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability (TIA) Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”.
Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and C&C requirements.
The decision followed an earlier consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), with the English regulator seeking to ensure “that the directions MHCLG gave as a result were accurately reflected in [the] RSH’s standards”.
The RSH explained that it originally consulted on the C&C requirements being part of the TIA Standard.
However, after considering the feedback it received, the regulator decided to create a separate C&C Standard to increase its visibility for tenants and landlords.
These requirements are aimed at driving greater professionalism and higher standards by ensuring relevant housing staff have the required skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours to deliver a high standard of service to tenants.
Senior housing managers and executives will be required to hold, or be working towards, a housing management qualification.
The STAIRs will give tenants of housing associations a similar level of access to information relating to the management of their homes as that which council tenants already have.
Housing associations will have to proactively publish certain information about their activities set out in the government’s policy statement, and tenants will be able to formally request relevant information and receive timely responses.
Under the plans, a tenant or their representative, such as a lawyer, can request information for free. This data could include health and safety inspections, repair actions and repair times.
Tenants experiencing damp and mould could request information on how many other homes in their building have the same problem and what action the landlord has taken in terms of repairs. It is hoped this will give tenants the tools they need to take further action if they choose.
Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said: “Greater transparency, stronger accountability and a stronger tenant voice are at the heart of these changes.
“They represent an important step towards improving outcomes for social housing tenants, helping residents better see and influence the services they receive.
“By supporting better engagement and consistent delivery of standards, these changes will help create a culture where tenant voices are heard, trust is strengthened, and the factors that can contribute to stigma are reduced.”
The latest update comes after the RSH finalised a new tenant satisfaction measure (TSM) for electrical safety checks last month.
This TSM means all large social landlords will be required to publish electrical-safety test data for the first time for 2026-27. Small landlords will have to publish the data from March 2027.
The English regulator introduced the TSMs in 2022 to provide a bank of intelligence on how housing providers are meeting its standards, and a tool for tenants to scrutinise their landlords.
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