RSH reveals slowdown in applications to register for-profit providers

Since a peak in 2020 when there were 42 applications to become a for-profit registered provider, there have been 24 applications this year and 17 in 2022.

Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the English regulator, told Inside Housing that he believed the fewer applications were “largely a reflection of market conditions”.

He said: “A lot of the for-profit business models are predicated on the Section 106 units pipeline coming through. And obviously the volume house builders are retrenching, so there are fewer 106 properties around.

“I’m just not sure the market is presenting the opportunities that the for-profits need to keep growing.”