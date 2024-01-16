RSH reveals small fee increase for first quarter ahead of long-term plan to double costs

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The English regulator has revealed an expected 1.5% increase in landlord fees for the first quarter, but still plans to double the amount large providers pay in the long term.
In a letter today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said fees for registered providers with more than 1,000 homes are anticipated to be “no more” than £1.37 per unit for the period covering 1 April to 30 June 2024.
Small providers, those with fewer than 1,000 homes, will pay a flat fee of £75 for the quarter.
However, the RSH said proposed changes for a bigger hike, first announced last year, are still expected to go ahead in July.
The agency is currently “analysing feedback” from a consultation.
The eight-week consultation was launched in October, which would see landlords with 1,000-plus homes pay between £9 and £10 per unit annually. This compares with current fees of £5.40 per unit.
Providers with fewer than 1,000 homes will see their fees jump to between £600 and £700, compared with the current rate of £300.
The regulator will also charge councils owning more than 1,000 homes fees for the first time, at £7 to £8 per unit.
Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, said at the time of the launch: “We need to make sure we have the resources to deliver this expanded remit, building on our regulation of landlords’ governance and viability.”
The changes are to cover the costs of the regulator’s expanded powers under the new Social Housing (Regulation) Act.
It means registered providers will pay for the full cost of regulation, whereas some is currently covered by government grant.
In the letter today, Richard Peden, director of finance and corporate services at the RSH, said: “We are currently analysing the feedback from the consultation. Subject to consultation and approval by the secretary of state, the proposed changes will apply from 1 July 2024.
“I will write to advise you of regulation fees for the period from 1 July 2024 once they have been set.”
The National Housing Federation (NHF) raised concerns about the proposed hikes. In November, it called on the regulator to give “further consideration” to the “challenges faced by registered providers”.
The NHF said it was also concerned the changes would affect smaller and supported housing providers “disproportionately”.
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