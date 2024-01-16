RSH reveals small fee increase for first quarter ahead of long-term plan to double costs

In a letter today, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said fees for registered providers with more than 1,000 homes are anticipated to be “no more” than £1.37 per unit for the period covering 1 April to 30 June 2024.

Small providers, those with fewer than 1,000 homes, will pay a flat fee of £75 for the quarter.

However, the RSH said proposed changes for a bigger hike, first announced last year, are still expected to go ahead in July.

The agency is currently “analysing feedback” from a consultation.