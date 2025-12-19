RSH says more than a quarter of unsafe social housing blocks will not be remediated within five years

The regulator’s quarterly report on the fire safety of buildings over 11 metres in height identifies 1,867 blocks with life-critical fire safety defects in their external walls.

However, only 1,338 of these buildings (72%) are expected to be remediated within the next five years, the survey said.

The RSH’s report for Q2 of 2025-2026 also revealed that 17% of affected buildings (315) have either an “unclear” completion date or one that is beyond 10 years.