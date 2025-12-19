ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

RSH says more than a quarter of unsafe social housing blocks will not be remediated within five years

News19.12.25by Ella Jessel

More than a quarter of social housing blocks with “life-critical” safety issues will not be remediated within the next five years, according to a report by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Will Perry speaking at a conference
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “Ensuring tenants are safe in their homes must be the first priority” (picture: Guzelian)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHMore than a quarter of social housing blocks with “life-critical” safety issues will not be remediated within the next five years, according to a report by the Regulator of Social Housing #UKhousing

The regulator’s quarterly report on the fire safety of buildings over 11 metres in height identifies 1,867 blocks with life-critical fire safety defects in their external walls.

However, only 1,338 of these buildings (72%) are expected to be remediated within the next five years, the survey said.

The RSH’s report for Q2 of 2025-2026 also revealed that 17% of affected buildings (315) have either an “unclear” completion date or one that is beyond 10 years.

Read more

Government says ‘not a penny’ of new remediation unit will be passed on to leaseholdersGovernment says ‘not a penny’ of new remediation unit will be passed on to leaseholders
Hundreds of unsafe social housing blocks still have no clear completion dateHundreds of unsafe social housing blocks still have no clear completion date
Welsh government marks ‘significant progress’ on building safety remediation over past yearWelsh government marks ‘significant progress’ on building safety remediation over past year

While this remains high, it is down from 344 in the last quarter, and the number of blocks with no clear completion date has now fallen for the last three consecutive reports.

Landlords reported that work was complete on 158 (8.5%) of affected buildings, a figure that includes those still waiting for sign-off.

This is very similar to the figure from the previous quarter, 8.3% (or 160 buildings). Landlords also reported that remediation work is in progress on 239 buildings, or 12.8%.

More than 99.9% of the 16,990 relevant buildings in England have had a fire risk assessment carried out, with 84% deemed to have no outstanding or historic life-critical wall system defect.

Life-critical fire safety defects are defined as shrinkages, faults or other failings in a building that give rise to fire safety risks identified by a fire risk appraisal of external wall construction.

Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “Ensuring tenants are safe in their homes must be the first priority for all  landlords.

“We will continue to scrutinise the sector through inspection, engagement and monitoring to make sure it identifies risks and carries out any necessary remediation work promptly.”

Sign up to Inside Housing’s Building and Fire Safety newsletter

Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.

Click here to register and sign up for the newsletter

Asset managementFire safetyHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityRegulation and Governance
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories