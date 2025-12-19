RSH says more than a quarter of unsafe social housing blocks will not be remediated within five years

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More than a quarter of social housing blocks with “life-critical” safety issues will not be remediated within the next five years, according to a report by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
The regulator’s quarterly report on the fire safety of buildings over 11 metres in height identifies 1,867 blocks with life-critical fire safety defects in their external walls.
However, only 1,338 of these buildings (72%) are expected to be remediated within the next five years, the survey said.
The RSH’s report for Q2 of 2025-2026 also revealed that 17% of affected buildings (315) have either an “unclear” completion date or one that is beyond 10 years.
While this remains high, it is down from 344 in the last quarter, and the number of blocks with no clear completion date has now fallen for the last three consecutive reports.
Landlords reported that work was complete on 158 (8.5%) of affected buildings, a figure that includes those still waiting for sign-off.
This is very similar to the figure from the previous quarter, 8.3% (or 160 buildings). Landlords also reported that remediation work is in progress on 239 buildings, or 12.8%.
More than 99.9% of the 16,990 relevant buildings in England have had a fire risk assessment carried out, with 84% deemed to have no outstanding or historic life-critical wall system defect.
Life-critical fire safety defects are defined as shrinkages, faults or other failings in a building that give rise to fire safety risks identified by a fire risk appraisal of external wall construction.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “Ensuring tenants are safe in their homes must be the first priority for all landlords.
“We will continue to scrutinise the sector through inspection, engagement and monitoring to make sure it identifies risks and carries out any necessary remediation work promptly.”
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